Daily Wire announces $100 million for kids entertainment after Disney comes out against 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Conservative media company The Daily Wire announced Wednesday that it will spend at least $100 million over the next three years developing children's entertainment, Axios reports.

The company said the move into kids programming has been in the works for months, but Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing tied the decision to Disney's recent announcement that it will campaign for the repeal of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"Americans are tired of giving their money to woke corporations who hate them," Boreing asserted in a statement.

The Daily Wire publishes news, commentary, and investigative articles and hosts podcasts from popular conservative figures like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles.

In recent years, the company's ambitions have grown. The Daily Wire has released three feature length films and has several more coming, including several starring Gina Carano, who was fired from Disney's The Mandalorian after expressing right-wing views on Twitter.

A new show starring former child actress Brett Cooper aims to capture a Gen Z audience on TikTok and YouTube.

Earlier this month, the Wire even launched its own razor company — called "Jeremy's Razors" after Boreing — to compete with Harry's Razors, which pulled its ads from The Daily Wire due to a "values misalignment."