Kabul airport attack marks deadliest day for U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011

Thursday's attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul marks the deadliest day for U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan since 2011, The Wall Street Journal reports, after two bomb blasts — one outside the airport's Abbey Gate and the other at a hotel close by — ripped through the crowd, killing 12 service members and at least 60 Afghans.

15 service members and at least 140 Afghans were also wounded, according to the Journal and CNN.

The U.S. fatalities were the first in Afghanistan since February 2020, when former President Donald Trump and the Taliban signed an agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

Islamic State affiliate and enemy of the Taliban ISIS-K has since claimed responsibility for the attack, per the Journal.