The train derailment disaster in Ohio

On Feb. 3, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Three days later, over concerns that some of the cars could explode, there was a controlled burn of their contents. The Environmental Protection Agency is now monitoring for air, soil, and water pollution in the area, as residents are reporting still being able to smell chemicals and ailments like coughs and sore throats. Here's everything you need to know: What occurred on Feb. 3? A 150-car train, operated by Norfolk Southern, was headed from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, when 38 cars derailed in East Palestine, a small town 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A fire broke out, which damaged an additional 12 cars. The train was carrying different chemicals, including vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas used to make PVC plastic and vinyl products. In the wake of the derailment, evacuations were ordered in East Palestine, as well as across the border in Pennsylvania. What caused the derailment? The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, and has in its possession surveillance video that showed "what appeared to be the failure of a wheel bearing moments before the derailment," The New York Times reports. The agency also received security footage recorded 20 miles west of East Palestine in the town of Salem, which shows "sparks or flames under at least one of the cars on the train," Axios reports. The NTSB was able to extract the locomotive event data recorder and is examining the tank car fittings. What chemicals were on the train? About 20 of the cars contained hazardous materials, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Feb. 10, with five holding vinyl chloride. Other chemicals being carried on the train include butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene, and ethylene glycol monobutyl.

Vinyl chloride is a carcinogen, and longterm exposure can lead to liver damage, and in some cases, a rare form of liver cancer, the EPA said. Burning vinyl chloride releases hydrogen chloride, which can irritate the eyes, throat, skin, and nose, and phosgene, which can cause vomiting, eye irritation, and a burning throat. Breathing in vinyl chloride "under heavy concentrations .... is really bad for you," Prof. Kevin Crist, director of Ohio University's Air Quality Center, told ABC News. "It's like an acid mist. It's not something that you want to be around in high concentrations." What happened in the days after the derailment? The cars containing vinyl chloride were at risk of exploding, which would have caused "deadly disbursement of shrapnel and toxic fumes," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's (R) office said in a statement. On Feb. 6, under DeWine's authorization, crews began the controlled release of the chemicals, which involved burning the material. Thick black smoke filled the air during this operation, and all residents within a one-mile radius of the site were ordered to stay away because of the "grave danger" of inhaling the fumes. Have the evacuation orders been lifted? Yes. On Feb. 8, residents were able to return to their homes. Many reported still smelling the chemicals in the air and experiencing headaches, watery eyes, and burning sensations in their throats. Several also said their pets, including cats and birds, have fallen ill since the derailment, with some dying unexpectedly after the controlled release of the chemicals. About 10 miles away from East Palestine, in the town of North Lima, resident Amanda Breshears told WKBN after the controlled release of the chemicals, several of her chickens died. "My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died," she said during a Feb. 7 interview. "If it can do this to chickens in one night, imagine what it's going to do to us in 20 years." How might this disaster affect the air, soil, and water in the area? The EPA said substances were released into the air, soil, and surface waters, and it is monitoring pollution levels and collecting samples. It's estimated that 3,500 fish from 12 different species died in the wake of the crash, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said, and in a letter sent to Norfolk Southern on Feb. 10, the EPA said that "materials released during the incident were observed and detected in samples from Sulphur Run, Leslie Run, Bull Creek, North Fork Little Beaver Creek, Little Beaver Creek, and the Ohio River," and were also seen "entering storm drains." To try to keep downstream waters from being contaminated, the EPA said Norfolk Southern installed a dam and water bypass system in the Sulphur Run stream. As of Feb. 13, the agency has tested the air inside about 290 East Palestine homes for vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride, and has not detected "any levels of concern." What could happen to Norfolk Southern? On Feb. 10, the EPA notified Norfolk Southern that under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, it may be held responsible for the clean up costs. Additionally, several Pennsylvania and Ohio residents have filed federal lawsuits against the company, asking Norfolk Southern to pay for the health monitoring and care of people who live within 30 miles of the derailment. Norfolk Southern said that as of Feb. 14, it has given $1.2 million to cover the expenses of roughly 1,000 families that had to evacuate. What might change because of this derailment? Under current regulations, the derailed train wasn't considered a "high-hazard material train," and Norfolk Southern did not have to let Ohio officials know about the contents of its cars. Since the incident, DeWine has asked Congress to reconsider how high-hazardous material trains are classified, Axios reports.