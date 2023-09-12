Best of frenemies: do centrist podcasts mark end of political divide?
Format has proven popular but does it add to voter ‘alienation’?
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Former Tory chancellor George Osborne and Labour’s one-time shadow chancellor Ed Balls will launch a podcast called “Political Currency” this week.
The “enormous financial success” of “The Rest Is Politics”, which is hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, has shown the potential for podcasts that “market themselves at a centrist audience” and “promise to reach across the political divide”, said The Guardian.
But do they represent a wider era of political consensus?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dinner table disagreement
The trend for such podcasts shows we are living through a “centrist Restoration”, wrote Juliet Jacques for Novara Media. The “effort to manufacture consent for the restored status quo must be made on all fronts”, she said, including podcasts.
For Balls and Osborne, she argued, politics is “not a matter of life and death due to fundamentally opposed class interests”, but a “dinner table disagreement on which we are graciously allowed to eavesdrop”.
“Central to the format” of such pods, wrote Aditya Chakrabortty for The Guardian, is that “the silverbacks come from either side of a political divide spanning no more than two inches”. They “cannot be too left or too right”, he added, and “they must disagree, but agreeably”.
Centrist dads
This chumminess might not represent a wider sea-change, some argue. Osborne and Balls are “no more likely than Rory and Alastair to be at each other’s throats”, wrote Tom Crewe for the London Review of Books, because “it’s easy, when you don’t have responsibility, to make a career out of open-minded reasonableness”.
Politics “should be what happens when vying social and economic interests find expression in protest and petition, disagreement and debate”, agreed Crewe, and the public doesn’t want a government “that thinks it’s a podcast”.
“Not another one,” groaned Ethan Croft on UnHerd, as he regretted that the new show will be added to the “roster of podcasts presented by two middle-aged blokes and catered to centrist dads”.
The hosts will “sound off” about the “failure of their successors and the disarray of a political atmosphere that rejected their ideas”, he predicted, but they “will not – and cannot – stray” beyond their basic positions, so there is no progress.
Is a “profound sense of disenfranchisement and alienation” on the part of voters going to be “ameliorated by listening to a pair of chummy politicians talk larkily about the most important issues of the day?” wondered Eliot Wilson on the i news site.
There is a “real danger that this becomes another hermetic salon” in which members of the establishment debate “warmly comforting and centrist opinions” in “another echo chamber”, he added.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Russian pilot 'tried to shoot down RAF plane'
Speed Read Unclear communications led to the potentially deadly incident in 2022, defence sources say
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Politicians on reality TV: pure narcissism or shot at redemption?
Talking Point Some MPs have rebranded themselves on the small screen but the move is ‘not without jeopardy’
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Will Ed Balls ever return to politics?
Why Everyone’s Talking About Former Labour minister remains one of the most popular political figures in the UK
By The Week Staff Published
-
How Rishi pipped Boris to the post: the UK’s most popular politicians in 2021
Why Everyone’s Talking About Chancellor ‘put to the test’ in today’s budget speech
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Ex-PMs lobbied Boris Johnson in summer to increase Covid testing, Osborne claims
Speed Read Former chancellor says ex-boss David Cameron and three other previous leaders called for more focus on test-and-trace
By Joe Evans Published
-
Alastair Campbell says he no longer wishes to be a Labour member
Speed Read Former spin chief was expelled from the party in May
By The Week Staff Published
-
Was Labour right to expel Alastair Campbell?
In Depth Former spin doctor is ousted for voting Lib Dem in the European elections
By The Week Staff Published
-
James ‘four ovens’ Brokenshire and other failed photo-ops
In Depth From bacon butties and bananas to a poorly timed Mexican wave
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Dogs march for second Brexit referendum - in pictures
Speed Read Protesters call for ‘wooferendum’ as they walk to Parliament Square
By The Week Staff Published