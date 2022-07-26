What did Christian nationalism have to do with Jan. 6?

The Republican Party should unabashedly embrace a platform of Christian nationalism, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said last week in an interview with a conservative website. "We need to be the party of nationalism and I'm a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists," she said.

Some observers think the GOP has already adopted that identity. Their evidence? The Jan. 6 riot that tried to overturn the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. "Men and women waving flags that read 'An Appeal to Heaven' or 'Proud American Christian' surged past Capitol police as the officers tried to halt those entering the Capitol building," Jack Jenkins writes for Religion News Service. The insurrectionists broke into the Senate chamber and "bowed their heads as a self-described 'shaman; associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement thanked Jesus for 'allowing' them 'to get rid of the communists, the globalists and the traitors within our government.'"

What is Christian nationalism, and what does it mean for our politics? Here is everything you need to know:

Is 'Christian nationalism' the same thing as being a patriotic Christian?

No. Christian nationalism tends to erase the distinction between "Christian" and "nationalist" — and also the separation between church and state. Adherents believe "that the US was founded as a Christian nation; the Founding Fathers were all orthodox, evangelical Christians; and God has chosen the US for a special role in history," John Blake writes for CNN. Their beliefs are based on a bad reading of history: Some of the Founders were Christian, but others weren't. "They were a collection of atheists, Unitarians, Deists, and liberal Protestants and other denominations."

Christian nationalism takes that bad history and blends it "with nearly 'apocalyptic' views on future threats to that Christian heritage," a trio of scholars writes for the journal Political Behavior. Those supposed threats come from "rapid demographic, legal, and political change" — the rise of LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter — and the movement tends to explain those changes using conspiracy theories like QAnon, the theory that America is in the grips of child-molesting elites. There's also a racial component: Researchers often use the term "white Christian nationalism" to describe a movement as an "expression of Christianity that is shaped by White conservative, nativist understandings of what it means to be an American," the sociologist Samuel L. Perry said in an April interview with Religion Unplugged. One survey in 2021 found that support for the racist "great replacement theory" correlates strongly with Christian nationalist views.