Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Opinion

No right to privacy

The Supreme Court created privacy rights, and it can take them away

The Supreme Court.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Picture of William Falk
byWilliam Falk
December 19, 2021

Do you have a right to privacy? The question would prompt an indignant "I sure do" from most Americans. But nowhere in the Constitution did the Framers use the word "privacy" or expressly state any support for "my body, my choice." Privacy is an invention of the Supreme Court. Until the Griswold decision in 1965, states could prohibit anyone — including married couples — from using contraception. Until 1967's Loving decision, states could imprison people for marrying someone of another race. Until 2003's Lawrence ruling, states could arrest gay men — or straight couples — for engaging in "sodomy" in their own bedrooms. Griswold was the big turning point. In that ruling, Justice William O. Douglas wrote that "penumbras" and "emanations" of protections actually spelled out in the Bill of Rights created an implicit "zone of privacy" upon which the government could not intrude. This concept became the foundation of Roe v. Wade in 1973, with five Republican appointees in the 7-2 majority. But what the Supreme Court giveth, it can taketh away. "Originalist" justices now in the majority mock Douglas' "penumbras," and do not believe privacy rights exist. During recent arguments on a Mississippi abortion law, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that since the Constitution does not address abortion, Roe can be discarded, and each state can decide if women will be compelled to carry pregnancies to term. Under originalism, the court could reverse Griswold and let states ban contraception. (Some religious groups contend that the pill and IUDs are "abortifacients.") The Constitution also is silent on interracial marriage, and provides no assurance you can engage in sex acts of which your neighbors disapprove. Same-sex marriage? Sorry, not in the Constitution, either. If precedent has no weight, privacy rights become conditional on popular approval. And what you can and cannot do depends to an astonishing extent on what five out of nine Supreme Court justices think, believe, and feel.

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.

More From...

Picture of William FalkWilliam Falk
Read All
Joining the war on COVID
A person wearing a mask.
Opinion

Joining the war on COVID

Bannon's radical vision
Steve Bannon.
Opinion

Bannon's radical vision

Death of the ancients
Sequoias.
Opinion

Death of the ancients

Giving notice
Quitting.
Opinion

Giving notice

Recommended

The criminalization of journalism?
Julian Assange.
Jack Hunter

The criminalization of journalism?

Report: High-ranking D.C. cops helped criminal officers keep their jobs
Robert J. Countee
who watches the watchmen?

Report: High-ranking D.C. cops helped criminal officers keep their jobs

TikTok-driven school shooting panic leads to several closures but no shootings
TikTok app icon
nothingburger

TikTok-driven school shooting panic leads to several closures but no shootings

Appeals court reinstates Biden's employer vaccine mandate
Joe Biden wearing a mask
No jab, no job

Appeals court reinstates Biden's employer vaccine mandate

Most Popular

Colbert's Late Show turns Jan. 6 Capitol siege into Christmas special
Late Show Jan. 6 Christmas speical
'Stop the Sleigh!'

Colbert's Late Show turns Jan. 6 Capitol siege into Christmas special

Is it ethical to watch football?
Phillip Adams.
Picture of Joel MathisJoel Mathis

Is it ethical to watch football?

AP looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases
Vote fraud survey
No Steal to Stop

AP looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases