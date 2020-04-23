See More Speed Reads
coronavirus side effects
Edit

Childhood vaccination rates plunge amid coronavirus, likely setting up another health crisis

9:54 a.m.
child vaccine.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The coronavirus is producing yet another potentially deadly side effect.

COVID-19 has parents skipping their children's regular doctor's visits — and skipping out on essential vaccinations as a result. Vaccination rates have fallen as much as 73 percent from the beginning of the pandemic, exacerbating the risk of children catching these diseases once they return to school and the rest of the world, The New York Times reports.

While official vaccination records from the past two months aren't available yet, "anecdotal evidence and subsets of data are alarming," the Times writes. PCC, which manages electronic records for pediatricians nationwide, collected data from 1,000 independent pediatricians and compared their vaccination rates from the week of Feb. 16 to the week of April 5. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations dropped 50 percent during that time, diphtheria and whooping cough shots fell 42 percent, and HPV vaccines plunged 73 percent, the data showed.

Individual states have reported sinking vaccinations as well, with Massachusetts' health department reporting doses distributed under a federal program for uninsured patients dropped 68 percent in the first two weeks of April. Minnesota said its doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines under the Vaccines for Children program dropped 71 percent toward the end of March.

Whether those falling rates stem from clinic closures or personal choice, they're only adding to an ongoing crisis — usually avoidable diseases such as measles saw deadly outbreaks last year as parents chose to avoid vaccines. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

The rich
Edit

Breaking: The rich are faring well in the COVID-19 pandemic

9:48 a.m.
U.S. dollars
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

You make look at your 401(k) or IRA, then the stock market, and assume that the wealthy — who own the lion's share of stock — took a huge hit. You would be wrong, according to a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, a liberal think tank. Between March 18, when Forbes decided to catalog the wealth of the wealthiest, and April 10, "the combined wealth of America's billionaires increased by $282 billion," topping their 2019 levels, the report found.

The gist of Forbes' article on the world's super-rich "was, 'Hey, the pandemic is really affecting even the billionaires; their wealth is down from last year globally and in terms of the U.S.,' study co-author Chuck Collins tells Fast Company. "What we found was, wait three weeks and they've now surpassed last year's collective wealth and now they're surging to new heights." Meanwhile, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past 5 weeks and small businesses are teetering on the edge or closing up shop.

Congress expanded unemployment benefits, helping those workers able to successfully file claims with their states, and tried to help out small businesses, but many of the businesses that applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans never even got a call back from their bank before the initial $349 billion dried up. Many "small" businesses with enough money to use the private and commercial arms of major banks got "concierge treatment" from bank employees who guided their PPP applications to the front of the line, The New York Times reports, citing half a dozen bank employees and executives.

"Some of the nation's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and U.S. Bank, prioritized the applications of their wealthiest clients before turning to other loan seekers," the Times reports. "Other business owners were left empty-handed, and many had struggled from the start" with "flaky online portals or backed-up queues." Read more about the two-tiered system at The New York Times. Peter Weber

another 4.4 million
Edit

Coronavirus crisis wipes out all job gains since the Great Recession

9:21 a.m.
unemployment.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of Americans who have filed initial unemployment claims amid the coronavirus crisis has now surpassed 26 million, according to new data released Thursday.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that 4.4 million more Americans filed initial applications for jobless benefits last week, which brings the total jobless claims to more than 26 million over the past five weeks, The New York Times reports.

The job losses during the coronavirus crisis have now wiped out all the gains made during the longest hiring boom in U.S. history, Reuters reports. A total of 22.4 million jobs were added to nonfarm payrolls since November 2009 after the Great Recession, CNBC reports, a number that has officially been surpassed by the number of job losses during the pandemic as businesses around the country close their doors.

Last week's jobless report had showed another 5.2 million Americans filed jobless claims. Economists say the unemployment rate for April could reach 20 percent, The Associated Press reports.

"The U.S. economy is hemorrhaging jobs at a pace and scale never before recorded," Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco, told Reuters. "It compares to a natural disaster on a national scale." Brendan Morrow

survey says
Edit

Overwhelming majority of Americans think Trump shouldn't encourage stay-at-home protests, poll finds

8:31 a.m.

A majority of Americans opposes recent protests against stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus crisis and feels President Trump should not encourage them, a new poll has found.

In a CBS News poll released on Thursday, 62 percent of respondents said they oppose those protesting coronavirus lockdowns in state capitals recently, with 23 percent saying they support them. A plurality of Republicans, 46 percent, said they oppose the protesters.

Asked if Trump should encourage these kinds of protests, just 7 percent of respondents said he should, while 55 percent said he should discourage them and 38 percent said he shouldn't say anything about the protests at all. Only 13 percent of Republicans said Trump should encourage the protesters.

"In fact, only a quarter of people who support the protesters think the president should encourage the protests," CBS writes.

Trump last week tweeted calls to "liberate" numerous states with stay-at-home orders, although on Wednesday, he criticized Georgia's governor for his plan to begin reopening some nonessential businesses, saying it's "too soon."

In the new CBS poll, 63 percent said their concern is reopening too fast rather than too slowly, and 70 percent said the country's priority should be keeping up with social distancing even if it hurts the economy in the short term. This is consistent with other recent polls, and on Wednesday, an Associated Press poll found that 61 percent say current social distancing measures are about right, with another 26 percent saying they don't go far enough.

The CBS poll was conducted by speaking to a sample of 2,112 U.S. residents from April 20-22. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. Read more at CBS. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus and Congress
Edit

Mitch McConnell gets bipartisan blowback for pushing bankruptcy over federal aid for reeling states

7:43 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The House is expected to clear a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to replenish a small-business loan programs Thursday, sending it to President Trump's desk. Democrats won $100 billion for hospitals and national coronavirus testing in the legislation, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a Democratic push to include $150 billion for states and local governments. The White House said those funds would be included in the next rescue bill, but McConnell pushed the "pause button" on more aid packages Tuesday, telling The Wall Street Journal he's now worried about the national debt.

McConnell told conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday that governors "would love to have free money" but he would prefer hard-hit states be allowed "to use the bankruptcy route." States can't legally declare bankruptcy. In a press release, McConnell called relief funds for states "Blue State bailouts."

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he's working with colleagues to provide "additional and more flexible" funding for states, adding: "The skyrocketing unemployment rate and subsequent decline in tax revenue has left local governments stretched to the limit." Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) called McConnell "the Marie Antoinette of the Senate" Wednesday night, arguing it's "shameful and indefensible" to urge "devastated" states to declare bankruptcy, adding it's not "'free money' to provide funds for cops, firefighters, and health care workers."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shrugged off McConnell's state funding comments Wednesday, telling Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. that "McConnell will do whatever the president wants," and Trump "needs this" for his re-election. "Look at the language of Mitch McConnell: 'I'm not bailing out blue states, they should go bankrupt,'" she added. "Really? Really? How insecure is he in his own race in Kentucky to have to resort to that pathetic language?" The House will take the lead on the next bill, Pelosi said, and McConnell can take it or make a better offer. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Edit

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert rubberneck at the Las Vegas mayor's dark COVID-19 gamble

6:08 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel started off Wednesday's Kimmel Live with a look at President Trump trying out tree-planting for Earth Day and "some not-great news" about COVID-19. "The director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, says there could be a second wave of the virus later this year that might be worse than this one, because it would coincide with flu season," he said. "Basically, he said the next version of the virus could be like The Matrix: Reloaded, just as popular but worse. The good news is, well there is no good news. And we're getting mixed messages from our government. Most experts say stay in your home, but our president says: Go get a tattoo in a bus station."

"As ridiculous as this president is, he's not alone — he got a run for his money from the mayor of Las Vegas," Carolyn Goodman (I), Kimmel said. "Let's put it this way: R Kelly was watching this interview and said: this woman is nuts!" Goodman had a long interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, but "the gist of what she was saying was: Why should we treat this virus any differently from anything else?" he said, showing some of the highlights of the interview, including her rejected offer of Las Vegas residents as a virus control group. "Somehow Las Vegas elected every lady you've ever seen at a Baywatch slot machine to be their mayor," and with 80 percent of the vote.

"Mayor Goodman wants Las Vegas to reopen casinos and let the ones with the most infections then close," and "there's no telling which casino is most at risk, but my money's on Sneezers Palace," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Anderson tried to talk some sense into the mayor, but she proved remarkable sense-resistant."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) also offered up his constituents in sacrifice to the economy, telling Fox News "there are more important things than living." You can watch what Tooning Out the News did with that below. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee explain why Trump's 'normal tricks' aren't working in the coronavirus crisis

5:26 a.m.

"It is the 50th Earth Day, the big 5-0, and I gotta say, Earth is still looking good — she's just getting hotter every year," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "And Earth is having kind of a moment right now," with animals roaming and skies clearing as people quarantine. "Turns out the best present for Earth Day is the same as the best present for Mother's Day: Time away from her children."

President Trump marked the occasion by planting trees, though Colbert was skeptical Trump has "always loved" arboricultural manual labor. "Trump also celebrated Earth Day by threatening to blow up chunks of the planet" in an odd tweet about Iran, he added. "You read that right: He's going to shoot down boats."

"Here's the thing: Trump's attempt to change the subject to immigration or to China or Iran or anything is not gonna work," Colbert said. "Trump's normal tricks he uses to change the narrative aren't working, because it's hard to come up with a more gripping narrative than: stay inside or you might die. You can tweet all you want, but it's hard to capture people's hearts and minds when they're worried about their hearts and lungs. You can't have Bill Barr redact the virus or call Ukraine to get dirt on Hunter Virus, or get Mitch McConnell to have 51 Republicans vote that there is no virus. You can't even pay the virus $130,000 to stay quiet! ... So if you want to keep your job, you're gonna have to do the unthinkable: your job!"

"Social distancing is working," Full Frontal's Samantha Bee said, pointing to the eight states that refused to close, "the countries that have already relaxed restrictions," and the price they are paying. "But the sentient bobblehead dolls at Fox News are acting like containing COVID-19 is somehow un-American," and "of course there's no bigger, louder, or all-capsier proponent of reopening the economy than Trump," Bee said, calling Trump's "American wants to be open" line "the 'she was asking for it' of coronavirus relief measures."

"People have legitimate reasons for wanting to end this lockdown; it's understandable to feel angry and upset," Bee said. "But reopening the economy prematurely could backfire and lead to another shutdown. We're not facing a choice between saving lives or saving the economy — the simple fact is, the economy is people, and dead people don't buy stuff." Watch below. Peter Weber

High Hopes
Edit

Trump seems oddly convinced COVID-19 won't return in the fall or winter

3:16 a.m.

The COVID-19 outbreak is still very much alive in the U.S. — nearly 30,000 new cases and 2,100 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 842,629 cases and 46,784 deaths, according to counts by Johns Hopkins University and the COVID-19 Tracking Project. And there are serious concerns, evidently shared by President Trump, that premature efforts to lift mitigation efforts will keep the coronavirus active for weeks or months to come.

But at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, Trump not only spoke of the outbreak as if it were in the past but also repeatedly insisted it may not come back. "What we've just gone through, we will not go through — you could have some embers of corona and you could have a big flu system," but the coronavirus "might not come back at all," Trump said multiple times. "And if it does come back, it's not gonna come back — and I've spoken to 10 different people — not gonna be like it was."

The public health officials at the briefing gently contradicted Trump. "We will have coronavirus in the fall, I am convinced of that," Dr. Anthony Fauci said near the end of the briefing, adding, "we will be much, much better prepared" and "whether or not it's going to be big or small depends on our response." Before that, Trump insisted that Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had been "totally misquoted" when he said the outbreak in the fall and winter could be more difficult. When Redfield took the podium two minutes later, he said he was quoted accurately by The Washington Post, though he and Trump quibbled with the article's headline.

"I didn't say that this was going to be worse," Redfield said. "I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time." He urged Americans to get flu vaccines.

It's not clear where Trump got the implausible impression COVID-19 would just die out before the election, though he predicted on Feb. 28 that "one day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear." Maybe he thinks that day will come in August. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.