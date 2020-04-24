See More Speed Reads
you're rehired?
Edit

Navy reportedly recommends captain ousted over coronavirus warning be reinstated

4:29 p.m.
Capt. Brett Crozier
U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Weeks after a Navy captain was ousted over his warning about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship, he may be getting his job back.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, on Friday recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Capt. Brett Crozier be reinstated as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he was relieved of command earlier this month, ABC News reports.

Crozier had written a four-page letter asking for help containing a COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which subsequently leaked to the press. He was ousted on April 2, with then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly saying it was because he sent the letter over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people." Modly would later resign after telling the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew that Crozier was either "too naive or too stupid" to run the ship, a comment for which he apologized.

Esper has reportedly not made a final decision on whether to reinstate Crozier, and The Associated Press reports he asked for a delay in a public announcement, though a spokesperson for Esper previously said he's "generally inclined to support Navy leadership in their decision." ABC News reports that "according to Navy officials, Crozier's reinstatement was likely to have been the first time that a ship's commanding officer who had been relieved of command for a loss of confidence has been restored to command." Brendan Morrow

that's a no
Edit

Even Fox News wasn't convinced when Trump claimed his disinfectant injection comments were 'sarcasm'

5:05 p.m.

President Trump seemed pretty sincere when he doled out some dangerous medical advice on Thursday. Just ask Fox News' Bret Baier.

In Thursday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Trump gave a very detailed explanation of how doctors may want to consider infecting disinfectants like bleach into coronavirus patients' bodies, seeing as a disinfectants "knocks out" the virus "in a minute." Trump defended his comments as "sarcastic" on Friday after receiving a wave of backlash, but Baier doubted that was the case. "Well, that's not how it looked in the briefing," Baier said on Friday. "It didn't seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. [Deborah] Birx on the side."

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto was even more clear about how real Trump's "unsettling" suggestions seemed. "The president was not joking in his remarks yesterday when he talked about injecting people with disinfectant, nor were we imagining the incredulous looks he got from his medical team when he made the suggestion," Cavuto declared on his show on Friday. Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel meanwhile appeared on Fox News to break down exactly why injecting yourself with bleach is a bad idea, as if that had to be explained. Kathryn Krawczyk

video chat wars
Edit

Facebook announces 50-person video chats after Zoom's success reportedly 'set off a scramble'

3:41 p.m.

After Zoom's success during the coronavirus pandemic reportedly "set off a scramble" inside Facebook, the company has just announced a competitor.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced Messenger Rooms, a new free video chat feature that will support up to 50 people at once. Conferences on Messenger Rooms will have no time limit, and people who don't have Facebook accounts will be able to participate in them.

Zuckerberg said that users will be able to select who is allowed to discover and join their room or make it only accessible to those with a link. Once the feature rolls out, the top of a person's news feed will show the Messenger Rooms that are active and can be joined, "and you can just drop in," he explained.

Zoom has reported its number of users has skyrocketed while the use of video conference services becomes widespread among people working from home during the pandemic. Zoom says it now has more than 300 million daily users after only having 10 million in December.

The New York Times reports that the massive success of Zoom this year "immediately set off a scramble" inside Facebook and prompted Zuckerberg to order "employees to ramp up and focus on the company's own video chat project." In fact, employees on Facebook's internal message boards "openly gawked" at Zoom's numbers, and privately, they've been "sore that they have not grabbed more of the same buzz as Zoom," the Times reports.

Zuckerberg told the Times in an interview on Friday that "the world was already trending in this direction before COVID-19," adding, "this is the trend in general — the ability to feel more present, even when you're not physically together."

Facebook said Messenger Rooms is rolling out in some countries this week and will expand to more "in the coming weeks." Brendan Morrow

Yikes
Edit

Man who peddles bleach as 'miracle cure' reportedly contacted Trump ahead of his bizarre disinfectant comments

3:38 p.m.
Don't drink bleach.
iStock

President Trump was allegedly the recipient of a letter from a man who peddles bleach as being a "miracle cure" in the days leading up to his controversial musings about using disinfectants to fight COVID-19, The Guardian has learned.

Mark Grenon, who is described by ABC News as being one of "the high priests of snake oil," had reportedly written to the White House with the claim that chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach, can "kill 99 percent of the pathogens in the body." On Facebook, Grenon celebrated Trump's discussion of disinfectants as being a possible cure, writing, "Trump has got the MMS and all the info!!! Things are happening folks! Lord help others to see the Truth!"

Grenon calls himself the "archbishop" of the Genesis II church in Florida and produces and distributes the "miracle mineral solution," or "MMS." He's pitched it as a fraudulent cure for all sorts of diseases and conditions, including cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and autism, The Guardian reports. While MMS has "a growing fanbase, often among people skeptical of modern medicine or desperate for miracle cures," according to a 2019 report by The Daily Beast, the FDA has stressed that "the solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects." Doug Nash, the former mayor of San Juan Capistrano, California, has even claimed that MMS was responsible for the death of his wife.

Just last week, the FDA barred Genesis II from selling MMS, calling it "an unproven and potentially harmful treatment for COVID-19." Trump has since said that his interest in using disinfectant to combat the coronavirus was sarcastic. Jeva Lange

Ouch
Edit

CBO predicts a 40 percent GDP drop this quarter

3:35 p.m.
Closed park overlooks New York City.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office has some pretty dismal predictions for the rest of the year.

In 2020's second fiscal quarter, which runs from April through June, the nonpartisan CBO expects the GDP to contract 39.6 percent year over year. That's an 11.8 percent drop from Q1, CBO predictions released Friday reveal.

The CBO chalks the massive Q2 contraction up to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and "the social distancing measures put in place to contain it." It then predicts economic activity will restart in Q3, leading to a 5.4 percent growth year over year in that quarter, or a 23.5 percent jump from Q2. But the unemployment rate will only continue to grow through Q2 and Q3, hitting an estimated 14 and 16 percent, respectively, the CBO estimates. Things will only start to rebound in Q4, which the CBO predicts will close with an 11.7 percent unemployment rate.

Recent efforts to mitigate these economic problems are expected to jack up the federal deficit to $3.7 trillion by the end of 2020, the CBO continues. The deficit will end up an estimated $2.7 trillion next year — both are up from the $1 trillion deficits the CBO predicted at the end of March. Kathryn Krawczyk

flex
Edit

Trump confirms reports that he'll withhold a loan to the Post Office if the agency doesn't hike its shipping rates

2:16 p.m.
The Post Office needs cash.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump threatened the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, claiming that if it didn't raise its shipping prices then he wouldn't approve of the $10 billion loan currently in the works for the struggling agency. "The Post Office is a joke," Trump said, as reported by The Washington Post. "The Post Office should raise the price [of package delivery] four times … If they don't raise the price, I'm not signing anything."

As part of the $2 trillion CARES pandemic stimulus act that Trump signed into law last month, the Post Office was due to receive a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury, which Trump now says he will ask Secretary Steve Mnuchin to refuse to sign if the agency does not implement the changes desired by the administration. The Post Office is currently struggling from a plunge in revenues of about 30 percent due to the decline of business mail, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has frequently targeted the USPS for not charging Amazon higher packaging rates, The Washington Post notes, although "higher package rates could hurt the agency by artificially raising its prices above those of United Parcel Service and FedEx, analysts say." Read why The Week's Jeff Spross does not believe the USPS should be a business here. Jeva Lange

epic
Edit

Travis Scott's 'virtual concert' was the biggest Fortnite event ever

1:44 p.m.

Epic Games announced Friday that Travis Scott's "virtual concert" on Fortnite drew 12.3 million concurrent players, a massive new record, ESPN reports. Previously the biggest event of the game had been a Marshmello virtual concert in 2019, which was attended by 10.7 million concurrent players.

"During the opening song a giant Scott stomped around the island, while players could run across the water to catch a glimpse," reported The Verge of Thursday night's event. "As the tracks changed, so did the visuals." Polygon called the concert "tremendous," adding that it "blew [the Marshmello show] out of the water."

Scott was overwhelmed by the raves, tweeting that "honestly today was one of the most inspiring days," although his own participation was cut short by his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, who adorably interrupted his livestream with a request for a movie. No worries, dad — Fortnite will be replaying the event over again on Friday night, with three more concerts scheduled for Saturday. Jeva Lange

it's all connected
Edit

Drug traffickers have a Wuhan problem

1:10 p.m.
Fentanyl pills.
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Truly no industry has been left unscathed in the coronavirus crisis.

Before it saw its first COVID-19 cases, Wuhan, China, was a global hub for ingredients needed to make fentanyl and synthetic opioids. But Wuhan's chemical factories have shut down over the past few months, leading to shortages that have sent street drug prices soaring as far away as the United States, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wuhan's vendors used to ship chemicals worldwide, and "the biggest customers were Mexican drug cartels" that had shifted to fentanyl production after heroin became too expensive, the Times writes. But a lack of ingredients has translated to rising prices for street drugs in the U.S., where cartels' goods usually end up. Individual fentanyl pills have risen from an average of $5 each to $7, and a pound of methamphetamine has jumped from $1,000 to $1,400 a pound, a spokesperson for the San Diego field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said.

Also cutting into the drug trade are border lockdowns and restrictions on international travel. While some officials have said border crackdowns would cut down on trafficking, increased anxiety during the pandemic has likely driven up drug usage, drug treatment experts tell the Times. And it has all led to gang members in Mexico complaining that their cartel bosses have not yet paid them, perhaps translating into March being Mexico's biggest month for homicides in two years. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

