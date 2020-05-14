See More Speed Reads
'not discredited easily'
Fox News' Bret Baier says Dr. Bright testimony may be 'politically damaging' for Trump

4:37 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted federal official who was formerly leading coronavirus vaccine development, on Thursday delivered testimony before Congress that, according to Fox News' Bret Baier, may be "politically damaging" for President Trump.

Bright testified before Congress after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging "cronyism" at the Department of Health and Human Services after being removed as director of its Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. In addition to urging the federal government to ramp up its response to the coronavirus pandemic to prevent more lives from being lost, he alleged in his testimony the administration was not adequately prepared for the pandemic and that warnings from experts like him were "overlooked" as "pages from our pandemic playbook were ignored by some in leadership."

"This is significant testimony today," Baier said on Fox News. "...He does have a lot of experience, and he's telling a story about not being prepared for this pandemic. This is potentially politically damaging for the president."

Trump has dismissed Bright as just a "disgruntled employee," but Bright, Baier said, "is not discredited easily." The Fox News host added the testimony, which was of "substance," can be seized on by Democrats as an example of Trump "dropping the ball" on the crisis.

Bright has alleged he was removed from his position in part because he wouldn't back the Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, and the Office of Special Counsel recently found "reasonable grounds" to believe his ouster was retaliatory. Brendan Morrow

Let it go
Disney is closing Broadway's Frozen for good because of the coronavirus pandemic

5:24 p.m.
Caissie Levy performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

As the coronavirus pandemic sends Broadway into the unknown, one major show has closed for good.

Frozen, the show adapted from the hit animated film, has become the first Broadway musical to close permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as Disney announced Thursday it will not reopen, The New York Times reports.

Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, told staff the decision was made "primarily because we believe that three Disney productions will be one too many titles to run successfully in Broadway's new landscape," with the others being Aladdin and The Lion King.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March amid restrictions on large gatherings in New York, and they will not reopen any earlier than September. The Washington Post described the closing of Frozen as "ground-shaking," while The Hollywood Reporter writes that after the announcement, "observers are bracing for a domino effect of other productions." Brendan Morrow

Testing testing
Trump keeps making coronavirus testing out to be a 'PR problem'

5:10 p.m.

President Trump wants the U.S. to keep increasing its coronavirus testing capacity — but also keeps insisting that more testing is making the country "look bad."

While Trump has never doubted that COVID-19 tests are an important piece of re-establishing normalcy, he has also been wary of anything that would make the U.S.'s case count go up. He resisted letting cruise passengers back onto American soil after they'd likely contracted the disease months ago to keep the country's case total low and, as recently as Thursday, again suggested that testing is "overrated."

"We have the best testing in the world. Could be that testing is, frankly, overrated," Trump said Thursday at a medical supply facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Still, Trump acknowledged that he was in favor of increasing testing capacity no matter how "overrated it is," but that even when more testing happened, "they say 'we want more'" again. After all, Trump said "If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases" — or at least officially reported cases. To New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie, this was just another example of Trump thinking "everything is a PR problem."

Earlier this week, Trump said that "in a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad," because it increases the number of verified COVID-19 cases in the U.S. But Trump has never said he wants to tone down the number of tests to improve his or the country's image. Kathryn Krawczyk

Another One
Lindsey Graham announces Senate Judiciary investigation into origins of Mueller probe

3:32 p.m.
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Apparently one Senate investigation just wasn't enough.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.) announced his committee would be opening an investigation into Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation into possible ties between President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Graham's announcement comes just a few weeks after the Senate Intelligence Committee released its own report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and months after the Department of Justice released its own report on the probe's origins.

Hearings on "all things related to Crossfire Hurricane" will begin in early June, Graham said Thursday. "Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss" the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who Trump fired after he admitted to lying to the FBI. Flynn was indicted under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. The Justice Department moved to drop Flynn's charges last week after it concluded the FBI "conducted" an investigation into Flynn "without any legitimate investigative basis." The Senate Judiciary Committee will look into what Graham called "unmasking requests made by the Obama administration officials," but declined Trump's request to mandate former President Barack Obama be brought in.

The Justice Department's inspector general did determine there were several flaws in the FBI's FISA applications to surveil a Trump aide, but said they didn't mean there was "political bias" in Mueller's investigation. The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee meanwhile concluded Russia did try to interfere in the 2016 election on Trump's behalf. Kathryn Krawczyk

No comment
Feinstein was also questioned by FBI on coronavirus stock trades — but Loeffler won't say if she has been

3:23 p.m.
Dianne Feinstein
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) spokesperson has confirmed she answered questions from the FBI over stock trades her husband made before the U.S. markets took a dive due to the coronavirus pandemic — but Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is refusing to say if she was contacted as well.

Reports emerged earlier this year Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold stocks while he was receiving briefings on the coming COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, and federal agents have now seized his cellphone. Numerous other senators also sold stocks around the same time as Burr, including Feinstein, as The New York Times reported she and her husband sold between $1.5 million and $6 million in stock in the biotech company Allogene Therapeutics between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18.

Feinstein denied being involved in the sales, with a spokesperson at the time saying, "All of Senator Feinstein's assets are in a blind trust" and "she has no involvement in her husband's financial decisions." On Thursday, Feinstein's spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that she answered questioned from the FBI and provided authorities with documents. Her aides also said this questioning occurred in April and that there have been "no follow up actions on this issue," per The Washington Post.

Loeffler, who is a much closer ally of President Trump's than Burr, and her husband also sold stock around the same time after she was briefed on the coronavirus, although she says the decisions were made by investment advisers. But asked Thursday if she's been contacted by the FBI, Loeffler wouldn't say, and when asked by CNN if she has, a spokesperson didn't directly address the question, instead saying, "No search warrant has been served on Sen Loeffler. She has followed both the letter and spirit of the law and will continue to do so." Brendan Morrow

he's out
Burr steps down as Intelligence Committee chair after reported FBI search, coronavirus stock selloff

12:28 p.m.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has stepped down as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday.

Burr has been under scrutiny since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic after it was revealed he sold a hefty load of his stock portfolio while receiving closed-door briefings on the impending health crisis. He's now under an FBI investigation for possible insider trading, and on Thursday, McConnell said Burr would step down for the duration of that investigation.

"Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee," McConnell said in a statement. Burr has denied wrongdoing.

Burr was found to have privately warned donors about the adverse economic effects that would likely coincide with the coronavirus' rise back in February, even though he downplayed the virus' severity publicly. He was later found to have sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stocks in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, while he was getting private briefings from health officials. The FBI reportedly served Burr a search warrant and seized his cell phone on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

if everything goes perfectly...
Dr. Rick Bright predicts coronavirus vaccine will take longer than 12 to 18 months to develop

12:15 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted federal official who was previously leading coronavirus vaccine development, told Congress on Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine may take longer to develop than 18 months.

Bright testified on Capitol Hill after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging his recent ouster was retaliatory, and he was asked when he thinks there could be a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have cited a possible timeline of between 12 and 18 months. Bright, however, wasn't so sure.

"A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18 month timeframe, if everything goes perfectly," Bright said. "We've never seen everything go perfectly. ... I still think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule, and I think it's going to take longer than that to do so."

Bright also expressed concern about rushing a vaccine and cutting out steps so that we don't have a "full assessment" of its safety. The 12 to 18 month timeline is from when a given manufacturer first started developing a vaccine rather than from right now, and it refers to how long until a vaccine can be used on an emergency basis rather than until it's approved by the FDA, Bright explained.

President Trump in recent weeks has expressed confidence there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. Testifying before Congress earlier this week, Fauci said it's "more likely than not" there will be a vaccine within the next one to two years, and he said earlier this month having a vaccine ready by January 2021 is potentially "doable," assuming "things fall in the right place." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Coronavirus may be safely treated with recovered patients' plasma, study shows

11:29 a.m.
Recovered coronavirus patient donates plasma.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

A not-yet-peer-reviewed study seems to pave the way for treating coronavirus with plasma from recovered patients.

With no treatments approved for treating COVID-19 yet, doctors around the country have been trying a variety of drugs and therapies in hopes of finding something promising and further studying it. One of those experimental treatments, known as convalescent plasma transfusions, appears to be safe and could be a worthwhile treatment after it's studied more, an unreviewed study published Thursday on a public server called Medrxiv suggests.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic, Michigan State University, and Johns Hopkins University, looked at 5,000 coronavirus patients around the country who received convalescent plasma transfusions from recovered patients, The Wall Street Journal notes via the study. Under one percent of the treated patients saw "serious adverse effects" after the transfusions, and there was a 14.9 percent mortality rate seven days after transfusions. Two-thirds of these patients were critically ill to begin with, so "the mortality rate does not appear excessive," the study said.

While this study doesn't determine whether convalescent transfusions effectively treat coronavirus, it does suggest they are safe for wider research. This study will need to be peer reviewed and replicated in official medical journals before it can be considered an approved way of treating COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration did approve the "compassionate use" of convalescent plasma treatments in emergency situations as part of its attempts to find an effective therapy. Kathryn Krawczyk

