Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'

President Trump is very worried about the safety of Virginia's potato crop.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a $19 billion coronavirus agricultural aid package that's aimed at covering farmers' price losses of 5 percent or more. And during his announcement ceremony alongside the leaders of major farm groups, Trump went on a gun-rights tangent with a starchy tint.

"We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor," Trump declared during the ceremony, referring to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and a package of gun control laws he enacted in April. "They want to take your Second Amendment away. You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes," Trump finished.

TRUMP: "We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we're going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment away. You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes." pic.twitter.com/0ep30Tw15u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2020

There's really no way to decipher what Trump was talking about here. Virginia turns out one of the smallest potato crops of any state each year, and there are no known threats to those spuds that would require a firearm-carrying security detail. Kathryn Krawczyk