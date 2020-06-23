See More Speed Reads
Presidential debate moved to Miami after University of Michigan president questions ability to 'safely host' it

3:22 p.m.
President Trump.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One of this fall's presidential debates is headed south.

The faceoff between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan will be moved to Miami, the university announced Tuesday. The University of Michigan said it feared it was "not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned," and the nonpartisan Committee on Presidential Debates agreed to move it.

University President Mark Schlissel cited the "scale and complexity" of preserving a "safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty, and staff" as they return to campus, as well as expert advice and public health guidelines, in making his decision, he said in a statement. Michigan faced an early COVID-19 outbreak and quickly moved to shut down businesses and schools, eventually prompting small statehouse protests from those who wanted the shutdowns to end. Meanwhile, Florida avoided large-scale case counts early on in the pandemic, but has since seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases as its businesses begin to reopen.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami will now host the event with just one moderator. It's unclear if there will be an in-person audience for the debate. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former prosecutor: Roger Stone got off easy because U.S. attorney was ‘afraid of the president'

4:07 p.m.
Roger Stone.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In prepared congressional testimony to be delivered Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said he "repeatedly heard" President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone received "unprecedentedly favorable treatment" during his prosecution for lying to Congress.

Zelinsky, one of four federal prosecutors who withdrew from the case, will also testify that then-acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea complied with pressure from the "highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break," adding that he was "explicitly told" Shea was "afraid of the president," which eventually resulted in reducing Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Zelinsky will appear Wednesday alongside antitrust prosecutor John Elias, who reportedly plans to testify that Attorney General William Barr ordered the Justice Department's Antitrust Division to launch politically motivated reviews of 10 cannabis mergers. Read Zelinsky's full prepared testimony here. Tim O'Donnell

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women, faces 90 years in prison

3:58 p.m.
Ron Jeremy
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CineVegas

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with sexual assault charges.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office on Tuesday announced that Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents from 2014 through 2019, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prosecutors accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that West Hollywood bar in 2019. He was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, as well as one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, prosecutors said.

Jeremy had previously been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, per Rolling Stone. He has denied the allegations, telling Rolling Stone in 2017, "These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse. I have never and would never rape anyone." Jeremy faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted on the charges. Brendan Morrow

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface in old sketches: 'I have evolved and matured'

3:00 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel has issued an apology after coming under fire for wearing blackface in old sketches.

The late night host on Tuesday apologized after sketches from The Man Show in which he wore blackface once again resurfaced over the past few weeks.

"There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," he said.

Kimmel said that when he wore blackface while impersonating Karl Malone, he "never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl's skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head." These sketches are "embarrassing" to look back on, Kimmel said, adding that "I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show."

In his statement, Kimmel also said it's frustrating "that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices" and swiped "those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas." Kimmel recently announced he's taking a break from his show for the summer, though he denied on Tuesday that this is because of the controversy, saying it had been planned for more than a year.

This apology from Kimmel comes after The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon also apologized for wearing blackface while playing Chris Rock on SNL in an old sketch. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Fallon said. Brendan Morrow

EU reportedly prepared to block Americans from entry after borders reopen

2:19 p.m.
EU and U.S. flags.
OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to open its borders on July 1, but Americans probably shouldn't book any vacations in the near future, The New York Times reports. The United States is expected to remain on a list of countries whose citizens are barred entry from the bloc because COVID-19 infection rates remain too high.

The EU is reportedly debating over two potential lists of countries — one that only includes nations with an infection rate lower than the EU average of 16 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, and the other which includes some that are slightly higher (the U.S. is at 107), although that's not the sole criteria. Either way, the U.S. seems likely to join Russia, Brazil, and China has some of the countries that will be denied entry.

The U.S. exclusion could ruffle some feathers, especially since Brussels and Washington have had a few more ups and downs than usual since President Trump took office, but the Times notes the EU is more concerned with internal politics at the moment; Brussels wants to completely reopen borders within the bloc to restore free trade and travel between the 27 member states. The EU can't force its members to adopt the list, but it can reintroduce internal borders, which would likely discourage many individual governments from bucking the trend, even if they're concerned about missing out on the economic boost provided by U.S. travelers.

Nothing is permanent, of course. If the U.S. is indeed initially barred, Brussels will reportedly be revising the list every two weeks. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Bill Cosby's appeal is heading to Pennsylvania Supreme Court

2:15 p.m.
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pennsylvania
Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to hear Bill Cosby's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.

The court on Tuesday said it would hear Cosby's appeal and consider his complaints over a judge allowing five "prior bad acts" witnesses to testify against him during his trial and admitting deposition testimony from a civil suit, Variety reports. The court will additionally review whether an agreement not to prosecute Cosby was violated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004, and he was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. His attorneys have argued the additional accusers shouldn't have been brought in to testify about Cosby allegedly assaulting them, saying that this "flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head."

Additionally, The Associated Press notes, Cosby says he relied on an agreement with a former prosecutor that he wouldn't be charged before he testified in a civil suit that he got quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. The judge admitted Cosby's testimony from the civil suit. Cosby's arguments were previously rejected by an appellate panel last year.

A spokesperson for Cosby said on Tuesday he's "extremely thankful." AP described this as a "stunning decision," and one "that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases." Brendan Morrow

Bolton 'feels sorry' for Pompeo because he's 'tied his political future to Donald Trump'

2:06 p.m.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Screenshot/CBS Evening News via Twitter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused former National Security Adviser John Bolton of leaking White House secrets. Bolton says it's the other way around.

In a segment of an interview with CBS News shared Tuesday, Bolton responded to Pompeo's allegation that Bolton was left out of meetings "because he was leaking or he would twist things or he'd lie." "Mike and I obviously have a substantial disagreement there because I think his department was the ace of aces in the government for leaking things," Bolton said, before going on to explain why he thought Pompeo was twisting the story.

Pompeo "has made a decision ... to tie his political future to [President] Donald Trump," Bolton said, adding "I feel sorry for him for doing that." He then maintained that Pompeo was often a "yes man" for Trump, saying even though he "disagreed with some of the things the president wanted, he didn't try to persuade him."

Current and some former Trump officials have tried to discredit Bolton after the publication of his book, which accused Trump of calling for journalists to be executed and encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. Pompeo once called Trump "so full of sh-t" in a note he passed to Bolton, the book alleges. Kathryn Krawczyk

Sanders adviser cautions Biden against trying to 'outhawk the GOP' on China

1:25 p.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 1960, China could play a leading role in the 2020 presidential election, Ben Jacobs writes for New York magazine. Polls show Americans have increasingly viewed Beijing's government in an unfavorable light, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But there's a sense among Democrats that their candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, should leave the more bellicose rhetoric to President Trump.

Matt Duss, a senior foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), told New York that trying to "out nationalize and outhawk the GOP is a race to the bottom. You are not going to be a more ridiculous hawk than Ted Cruz or Donald Trump because they will always double down."

New York also obtained modeling from top Republican data firm WPA Intelligence, which indicates taking a tougher stance on China could be a hit or miss strategy in some key Midwestern swing states. In Michigan, for example, 16 percent of voters would apparently respond well to such a message, but 12 percent would potentially scatter. In Pennsylvania, the numbers are even tighter at 29 and 28 percent, respectively. So while it's probably unwise for the Biden campaign to ignore Beijing, they may want to save criticism for the right spots. Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

