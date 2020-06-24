See More Speed Reads
Poll: 50 percent of voters really hate Trump. Only 27 percent really hate Biden.

10:24 a.m.

A significantly lower percentage of voters strongly dislike presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden than strongly dislike President Trump, according to a new national poll.

In a poll of registered voters from The New York Times and Siena College published on Wednesday, Biden holds a 14-point lead over Trump, and the survey suggests Biden is a "broadly acceptable candidate who inspires relatively few strong feelings in either direction," the Times observes.

After all, although 50 percent of registered voters in the poll said they have a very unfavorable impression of Trump, only 27 percent said they have a very unfavorable impression of Biden. This is compared to 26 percent who said they have a very favorable impression of Biden. For Trump, 27 percent of voters view him very favorably.

The Times' Alex Burns observes that Biden has such a big lead over Trump not "because of his own runaway popularity," but "because he's broadly acceptable as an alternative to a strongly disliked incumbent."

Meanwhile, the Times' Ben Smith points to these numbers as evidence that Trump's go-to nickname used to attack Biden — "Sleepy Joe" — hasn't been particularly effective and "seems to have been a massive error," as "the contrast with erratic, late night rage-tweeting is built in." Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer previously made a similar point, writing, "The name 'Sleepy' Joe Biden should be retired" since "it's not working for Trump."

The poll was conducted by speaking to 1,337 registered voters from June 17-22. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss Michael Flynn case

11:31 a.m.
Michael Flynn
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court has ordered Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, a Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia panel ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case without additional review, The New York Times reports. The Justice Department earlier this year moved to drop the case against Flynn, who had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Judge Neomi Rao said this case concerns "whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by appointing an amicus, encouraging public participation, and probing the government's motives," per the Times. She concluded, "both the Constitution and cases are clear: He may not." Judge Robert Wilkins dissented, writing, "It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own."

Sullivan had previously appointed a former federal judge, John Gleeson, to write a friend of the court brief, and he argued that the DOJ's move to dismiss the charges amounted to "gross prosecutorial abuse." The appeals court's decision on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports, means Sullivan can't hold a hearing to go over the request to dismiss the case that had previously been scheduled for July 16. Sullivan, according to the Times, could ask the full appeals court to reverse this order. Brendan Morrow

IMF predicts it will take 2 years for world economy to return to end-of-2019 levels

11:08 a.m.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Gita Gopinath.

The International Monetary Fund's already-gloomy forecast just got gloomier.

In an update on the World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicted — largely due to the coronavirus pandemic — the world's economy would contract not by three percent, as previously estimated in April, but by 4.9 percent, leading to a $12 trillion hit. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said there would be a fall of living standards in 95 percent of the world's countries this year, and forecasts for every Group of Seven nation, as well as the leading developing nations, worsened.

The IMF does see growth going forward, although it now expects it'll be slightly slower than initially thought in April. Ultimately, the IMF believes it will take two years until world economic output returns to the levels seen at the end of 2019 before the pandemic truly took hold. With that in mind, the organization has urged governments to be cautious about removing financial support for their economies. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Oxygen is 'in very short supply' in several countries facing coronavirus

10:25 a.m.
Oxygen.
ESTAILOVE ST-VAL/AFP via Getty Images

Wealthier countries in Europe and North America have pulled out all the stops to make sure their coronavirus patients have the proper amount of medical oxygen, but several countries around the world are facing a dire shortage of one of the most crucial treatments, The Associated Press reports.

Dr. Tom Freiden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said medical oxygen is "in very short supply" globally, which is particularly troubling because low blood-oxygen levels have proven to be the main danger for many patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, per AP, only two percent of health care facilities have oxygen. In Tanzania and Bangladesh the figure is eight and seven percent, respectively, limited surveys conducted by USAID have shown. Most countries don't even get surveyed, AP notes, and because oxygen wasn't on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines until 2017, there hasn't been much international money or government action focused on boosting supply.

Now, many countries are doing all they can to make sure that happens — Peru's government, for example, allocated $28 million for oxygen tanks and new plants — but there is still widespread concern that the amount coming in isn't enough, at least in the short-term. But public health experts believe the pandemic will pressure international donors and governments to invest more heavily going forward. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

GOP underdog's overwhelming primary win raises questions about the power of a Trump endorsement

10:11 a.m.
President Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump may have to re-evaluate his endorsement bragging rights.

On Tuesday night, 24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn defeated the Trump-endorsed Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th district GOP primary. It's one of the first times a candidate Trump endorsed lost their primary to another Republican, and definitely notable considering that Cawthorn will become the likely replacement in White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's old seat.

Meadows left his congressional seat earlier this year to become Trump's top aide, leaving behind a safely Republican district and likely advocating for an endorsement for his friend Bennett. Trump formally threw his support behind Bennett in early June and released a robocall on her behalf, and the Meadows-aligned House Freedom Action PAC spent $500,000 on ads for Bennett, Politico reports.

But Republicans in the district actually seemed turned off by Meadows' efforts to boost Bennett. After all, he left his seat a little more than a day before the filing deadline for North Carolina's congressional race, leading some to suspect he told Bennett of his plans ahead of time. Someone appearing to be Meadows' brother even registered a campaign domain for Bennett back in October, per Politico. That all likely contributed to Cawthorn's 30-point win over Bennett on Tuesday night — and weakened Trump's threats against Republicans who don't stay in line and earn his support. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden leads Trump by 14 points in new national poll

9:04 a.m.
Joe Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A new national poll is out showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a significant lead over President Trump.

In a New York Times/Siena College national poll of registered voters released on Wednesday, Biden leads Trump by 14 percentage points, earning 50 percent support compared to Trump's 36 percent. Biden leads by "enormous margins" among Black and Hispanic voters, and the two are roughly tied among "male voters, whites and people in middle age and older — groups that have typically been the backbones of Republican electoral success," the Times reports.

The Times' Alex Burns points to Biden's lead among white women with college degrees as "just staggering," as well, as in the poll, the presumptive Democratic nominee beat Trump among this group by 39 percentage points; exit polls from 2016 showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading with this group by seven points. Biden "is improving on Clinton's performance vs. Trump almost across the board," Burns says.

The poll also shows Trump taking a hit on the issues of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations. Particularly "striking," the Times says, is that even among one of Trump's "strongest constituencies," whites over 65, about two-fifths disapprove of the way he's handled race relations and the pandemic.

This is another tough poll for Trump to emerge in recent weeks, including one from CNN that also showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president. The Trump campaign sent CNN a cease and desist letter over this poll, a letter that the network promptly rejected. A forecast on the 2020 election from The Economist now shows Biden with an 85 percent change of winning the Electoral College.

The poll from The New York Times and Siena College was conducted by speaking to 1,337 registered voters from June 17-22. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Colbert grills Bolton as 'naive,' asks how he didn't know Trump is 'just callow'

7:44 a.m.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton faced a formidable interview opponent on The Late Show this week.

Bolton's latest TV appearance to promote his new book was on Stephen Colbert's Late Show on Tuesday, and it was far from a softball interview, with Colbert grilling Bolton and at numerous points laughing out loud at his answers.

Bolton's statement, for example, that many Republicans back President Trump because he won't be subject "to the pressure of the left" like his Democratic alternative, Colbert immediately chuckled, interjecting, "No, he's going to be subject to the pressure of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping!"

From there, Colbert said it's "exasperating" that Bolton, who has published a tell-all book about his time in the White House, is expressing surprise at the behavior from Trump he alleges he witnessed, asking, "How did you not know beforehand that he was just callow?"

"Because I couldn't believe it was that bad," Bolton responded, an answer that earned another huge laugh from Colbert, who questioned how Bolton could be "naive" like this. Bolton shot back, "You've really insulted me now by calling me naive."

Watch a portion of the tough interview below. Brendan Morrow

Key primary races in Kentucky and New York are too close to call

2:14 a.m.
Amy McGrath.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

The Democratic candidates in Kentucky vying to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) in November likely won't know who won Tuesday's primary until next week — at the earliest.

Amy McGrath, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, has a slight lead over state Rep. Charles Booker — with 54 percent of precincts reporting, she has 44.7 percent of the vote compared to Booker with 36.5 percent. Only ballots cast at the polls on Tuesday have been counted so far, and because many people are voting absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press doesn't expect the full results to be in before June 30. As such, several networks say this race is too close to call.

McGrath entered the race last year, and as of June 3, has raised $41 million in her quest to take out McConnell. She has the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), but raised eyebrows among Democrats when she said she "probably would have voted" to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a statement she later walked back.

Booker announced he was running in January, and has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He supports the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all, and has joined protests against the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed in March by police who entered her Louisville apartment on a no-knock warrant.

In New York, Rep. Eliot Engel (D) is fighting to hold onto his seat in the 16th Congressional District. His main challenger is Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal and progressive candidate. With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Bowman has 60.9 percent of the vote, and Engel is trailing with 35.6 percent. In New York, absentee ballots are not counted until a week after a primary. Engel was first elected in 1988, while this is Bowman's first political campaign. Catherine Garcia

