Arizona governor orders bars, gyms to close as Kansas governor issues statewide mask order

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that all bars, gyms, and theaters in the state must close by 8 p.m., due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Those establishments began reopening after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired on May 15. During an afternoon briefing, Ducey said the "aspirational goal" is to have the number of coronavirus cases drop enough so bars, gyms, and theaters can reopen in 30 days, the Arizona Republic reports. "With this targeted approach, we know that we can pump the brakes," Ducey declared. He also prohibited gatherings of 50 or more people.

There are more than 74,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona as of Monday evening, and more than 3,000 new cases have been recorded on five of the last seven days. Data shows that as of Sunday, 84 percent of hospital beds and 88 percent of ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 and other patients.

Also on Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced a statewide order, effective Friday, requiring that "every Kansan in a public space" wear a face mask. Kelly said this "doesn't change where you can go or what you can do. It just means that if you're around other people, you must wear a mask." Kansas has 14,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening. Catherine Garcia