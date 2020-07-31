See More Speed Reads
Opinion
France needs actual champagne socialism

11:31 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Aux armes, citoyens! With restaurants and nightclubs closed earlier in the year and large parties, wedding receptions, and luxury stadium boxes still on hold due to lockdown measures in many parts of the world, global champagne sales have had a terrible year. According to the Associated Press, sales have declined by more than 100 million bottles.

This year’s drop in sales follows several years of bad grape harvests in France — the result of droughts, excessive heat, and early frosts — and President Trump’s inexplicable imposition of tariffs on French wine imports to the United States. The situation is so grim that the French government agreed months ago to waive payroll taxes for winemakers and has even paid producers in Alsace and other regions to distill excess stock into ethanol for hand sanitizer.

This is not going to happen in Champagne. As Anselme Selosse of Champagne Jacques Selosse has put it, it would be "an insult to nature" if the region's famous grapes were converted into rubbing alcohol. Some in the industry have suggested that champagne needs to be rebranded as something that customers do not necessarily associate with important occasions or large group settings. Others, including Selosse, have even suggested that production in the region could shift toward still white or even red wines.

There is a much better and far more obvious solution to this problem, though: literal champagne socialism. The French government should purchase a bottle of champagne for each of France’s 28 million households. Bar-napkin math suggests that this would cost just under a billion euros, a trifling figure given the wine's importance as a national symbol. After Bonaparte's defeat at Waterloo, the famous Madame Clicquot grumbled about the occupying forces who were helping themselves to her wares: "Today they drink. Tomorrow they will pay."

Tomorrow no one should pay. Matthew Walther

Twitter suspends former KKK leader David Duke permanently

11:26 a.m.
Twitter
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Twitter is giving former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke the boot.

The social media platform has permanently suspended Duke's account "for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct," the company said on Friday, The Associated Press reports.

Duke, the Southern Poverty Law Center writes, is "a neo-Nazi, longtime Klan leader and now international spokesman for Holocaust denial," and Twitter's rules prohibit attacks against "people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

The company didn't say on Friday which of Duke's posts led it to take this step, but Twitter had previously faced criticism for allowing the white supremacist's account to remain online. He was suspended in 2017, but only briefly. Duke last month was one of a number of white supremacists who was kicked off YouTube, Axios notes, with YouTube at the time saying these accounts repeatedly violated its policies against hate speech. Brendan Morrow

The White House reportedly scrapped a national testing plan because the virus was mostly hitting blue states

11:23 a.m.

Lives likely could've been saved if the White House had focused on people rather than politics when the pandemic began, Vanity Fair reports.

Unlike other countries, the U.S. has struggled to present a unified national strategy on COVID-19 testing, and the country now leads the world both in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. But it reportedly had experts developing a testing plan since the virus' beginnings — and then scrapped it entirely once it appeared the virus was largely hitting Democratic states, one expert tells Vanity Fair.

Despite his lack of scientific or governmental experience, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner took charge of the testing plan and stacked a team with "bankers and billionaires," Vanity Fair writes. But diagnostic testing experts were eventually called in, and the team created a plan to tackle testing supply shortages and delays in reporting results.

"The plan, though imperfect, was a starting point," Vanity Fair writes, and "would have put us in a fundamentally different place" today, one person who worked on it said. But it faced resistance from the top of the White House, where Trump reportedly worried high test numbers would hurt the economy and his re-election prospects. And perhaps most disturbingly, one member of the team suggested there was no point in rolling out the plan because the virus seemed to be hitting blue states, an expert told Vanity Fair. "The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy," the expert said.

All of that might explain why Kushner was so hopeful just a few months ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

'Massive undercount' feared as Census Bureau reportedly moves to end in-person count early

10:14 a.m.
Census protest outside Supreme Court.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has already made it hard to conduct a proper census count. It's reportedly about to get harder.

The Census Bureau is moving to end its in-person interviews on Sept. 30, a month earlier than its previous Oct. 31 deadline, anonymous bureau employees tell NPR. The decision is raising fears among census takers that a "massive undercount" is imminent, especially in communities with low self-response rates.

About 4 in 10 houses still haven't responded to the 2020 Census, which counts every person living in America and is necessary for determining congressional apportionment and the distribution of federal funding. Several Trump administration decisions have already raised fears of an undercount among hard-to-reach populations, namely undocumented people.

In-person, door-to-door interviews are critical for reaching people who haven't responded to the census, and are expected to begin Aug. 11. That would leave barely a month to conduct interviews if those efforts are cut off Sept. 30. "It's going to be impossible to complete the count in time," an area manager who oversees local census offices told NPR. "I'm very fearful we're going to have a massive undercount." It's also unclear if people can self-respond after Sept. 30 even if the door-to-door efforts end; the self-response deadline is also supposed to be Oct. 31.

"We are currently evaluating our operations to enable the Census Bureau to provide this data in the most expeditious manner and when those plans have been finalized we will make an announcement," the bureau said in a statement when NPR inquired about the reported cutoff on Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Beyoncé debuts new visual album that aims to shift 'the global perception of the word Black'

9:47 a.m.

Beyoncé is feeling the love from fans after dropping her latest visual album.

Disney+ on Friday debuted Black Is King, the new film that Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced and is based on the music of her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Hitting Disney+ about a year after the Lion King remake, Black Is King "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," and in it, "the voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney said.

Beyoncé on Thursday explained that her hope with the project was "that it shifts the global perception of the word Black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me." She added, "Black Is King means black is regal and rich, in history, in purpose, and in lineage." After the project was announced in June, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram that "the events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey."

The visual album features a dedication to Beyoncé's son, Sir Carter, as well as to "all our sons and daughters," with text on screen reading, "The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom." Early reviews are as positive as you'd expect, with Deadline calling the "excellent" film a "poignant and ardent mixtape and a further evolution of an American artist." The film is now streaming on Disney+.

Hong Kong delays election by a year, blames coronavirus

8:24 a.m.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 31, 2020.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong is delaying its upcoming election by a full year.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Friday said the Legislative Council election that was scheduled to take place on Sept. 6 will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, CNN reports. This comes as Hong Kong has seen its number of coronavirus infections rise after previously having no locally transmitted cases for weeks.

"It is a really tough decision to delay but we want to ensure fairness, public safety and public health," Lam said, per The New York Times.

But critics slammed the move and cast doubt on the reasoning behind it, with pro-democracy legislator Eddie Chu previously saying such a postponement would be a "strategic retreat" and arguing that the Chinese Communist Party simply wanted "to avoid a potential devastating defeat" from pro-democracy opposition candidates, per the Times.

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung also told The Wall Street Journal that this move suggests the government is "trying to buy time" because "they foresee a landslide win for the democratic camp and they want to prevent that from happening." Chinese University of Hong Kong associate professor Ma Ngok told the Times the coronavirus explanation likely "won't be very convincing," though, as people in Hong Kong "are allowed to go to work, take the subway, take the bus, stand in long queues and then not allowed to vote?"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said this week that Hong Kong's elections "must proceed on time" and suggested that if they don't, this will "simply prove that the Chinese Communist Party has now made Hong Kong just another communist-run city." After President Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the U.S. presidential election, Times reporter Daniel Victor wrote, "A lot of people's worst fear in the U.S. is actually happening in Hong Kong." Brendan Morrow

Now a Category 1 hurricane, Isaias approaches the Bahamas

2:01 a.m.
A man exercises in the rain in the Dominican Republic.
Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images

As a tropical storm, Isaias caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and now, it's a hurricane expected to pass over the southeastern Bahamas early Friday morning and move near South Florida on Saturday.

Isaias knocked down trees and power lines in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people had to be rescued from floodwaters, The Associated Press reports. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday night, and is a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and about 70 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in the Bahamas for Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, and Bimini. Last year's Hurricane Dorian caused massive destruction in Abaco and Grand Bahama, and authorities there said crews have been working to remove debris left over from that storm. Some residents whose homes were destroyed by Dorian are still living in tents, and they have been encouraged to find shelter elsewhere. Catherine Garcia

New Lincoln Project video imagines what it's like to wake up from a coma in 2020

12:55 a.m.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in 2020 after being in a coma for nearly four years, the Lincoln Project has you covered.

The Lincoln Project, founded by Republicans who do not want to see President Trump re-elected, released its latest ad, "Wake Up," on Thursday. It opens with a man in a hospital bed being greeted by his family, who let him know he was in a car accident and has been in a coma for more than three years. "Did I miss anything interesting?" he asks his masked family.

A proud Trump voter, he starts peppering his Republican family with questions, like how did the president get Mexico to pay for his border wall? They catch him up to speed on about 0.01 percent of what has happened over the last few years, putting their own positive spin on the impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormy Daniels saga, Trump throwing paper towels in Puerto Rico, and the economy. The man's reaction, while extreme, also feels pretty relatable. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

