Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picked the wrong statue to criticize

3:59 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., NY) has some thoughts about St. Damien of Molokai, the 19th-century Belgian missionary priest who ministered to a leper colony in the Aloha State.

In an Instagram story uploaded Thursday, the congresswoman, who once complained about not being able to afford an apartment after being elected to a position that pays her $174,000 a year and will provide her with free health-care and other benefits for the rest of her life, singled out a statue of Damien, who lived in vowed poverty and eventually died of leprosy himself, as a representative example of "what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks [sic] like." She was not referring to the saint's life or manner of conduct, but to the fact that he is memorialized inside the Capitol while Queen Lili'uokalani, the last monarch of the kingdom of Hawaii, is not.

Ocasio-Cortez is probably not aware of the fact that the statue of the saint is a replica of one that stands outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu, that he spoke and preached in the Hawaiian language, that his feast day is a holiday in Hawaii, or that he is routinely named in lists of the most admired figures in modern Hawaiian history. After Damien was canonized in 2009, President Obama wrote the following words to Pope Benedict XVI:

Fr. Damien has also earned a special place in the hearts of Hawaiians. I recall many stories from my youth about his tireless work there to care for those suffering from leprosy who had been cast out. Following in the steps of Jesus’ ministry to the lepers, Fr. Damien challenged the stigmatizing effects of disease, giving voice to the voiceless and ultimately sacrificing his own life to bring dignity to so many. [Obama]

Nor is Damien's fame limited to these shores or to the Catholic faithful. When a Scottish clergyman referred to Damien as "a coarse, dirty man" in a letter, his fellow Presbyterian Robert Louis Stevenson responded with a 6,000-word essay in praise of the saint. In his native country Damien has been named De Grootste Belg, "the greatest Belgian." Gandhi once quipped that neither politics nor journalism had produced many "heroes who compare with Father Damien of Molokai."

To be fair, Ocasio-Cortez is not actually calling St. Damien a white supremacist. I’m sure she would agree that lots of people can exemplify "patriarchy and white supremacist culture" by having statues of themselves erected for their heroic service to non-white communities. She just picked a bad example. Nobody’s perfect. Matthew Walther

The show must go on
Critics say a new Zoom horror movie shot from quarantine is surprisingly good

4:09 p.m.
Shudder

This weekend on streaming, horror fans can find themselves being scared silly by ... Zoom backgrounds?

Shudder, the horror-focused streaming service, has debuted a new 56-minute horror film called Host, which takes place entirely on a Zoom call and was made from quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Following a group of six friends whose weekly Zoom conversation turns dark when they decide to conduct a seance, the movie was "conceived, shot and edited in 12 weeks," and it came together after a video of 28-year-old director Rob Savage pranking his friends on Zoom went viral back in April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

With this incredibly fast timeline in mind, critics say the end result works surprisingly well. Host currently holds a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 reviews, with The New York Times saying Savage "finds a surprising amount of ingenuity" in the premise, while Pajiba says that it's a "satisfyingly scary picture," The Guardian says it's a "genuinely effective little chiller," and the Austin Chronicle dubs it "one of the most brutally innovative horrors of the last few years."

Not only was the film produced during the pandemic, but it incorporates the coronavirus crisis into its plot, and RogerEbert.com writes that it's "nice to see that the first horror movie to specifically address our present hellish circumstances is as unpretentious and tidy as it is."

Host is just the latest horror film to take place entirely on computer screens after movies like 2014's Unfriended and 2013's The Den, though given how well this particular project seems to have worked out despite coronavirus production shutdowns, one can only assume many more like it will be on the way. As the subgenre expands, though, topping the horrors of a particularly boring Zoom meeting at work may remain too great a task. Brendan Morrow

'a highly sophisticated attack'
Authorities arrest alleged 'mastermind' of massive Twitter hack, a 17-year-old from Florida

3:26 p.m.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A teenager has been arrested in Florida in connection with this month's massive Twitter hack.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren on Friday announced that 17-year-old Graham Clark, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was arrested "for being the mastermind behind" the July 15 Twitter hack, WFLA reports. The hack saw high-profile accounts, including those belonging to former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, taken over to promote a Bitcoin scam, which involved asking followers to send money to a Bitcoin address while claiming double that amount would be returned.

Clark has been hit with 30 felony charges, including one count of organized fraud and 17 counts of communications Fraud, Warren said. He allegedly gained access to Twitter's internal controls "through compromising a Twitter employee" and then received more than $100,000 in Bitcoin using the high-profile accounts.

No information was provided about whether Clark worked alone in the hack, but a statement said the suspect was arrested following a "complex nationwide investigation" conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Make no mistake, this was not an ordinary 17 year old," Warren said. "This was a highly sophisticated attack on a magnitude not seen before. It could have been an extremely high amount of loss."

Twitter on Friday said that "we appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses." Brendan Morrow

'it doesn't matter'
Fauci shoots down 'flawed' hydroxychloroquine study: 'You can peer review something that's a bad study'

2:39 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again reiterating that hydroxychloroquine has not been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, testified before Congress on Friday and told lawmakers that the "overwhelming cumulative evidence" indicates that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that President Trump has promoted, has "no therapeutic efficacy" against the novel coronavirus. He was questioned by one lawmaker about this, with Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) bringing up a Henry Ford Health System study suggesting it reduces the death rate among coronavirus patients. Fauci quickly shot this down, though, explaining that this study he's citing had "a number of issues."

"That study is a flawed study," Fauci said. "...It is not a randomized, placebo-controlled trial."

When Luetkemeyer challenged Fauci on this, noting that the study was peer reviewed, Fauci laughed and shot back, "It doesn't matter. You can peer review something that's a bad study." Fauci went on to emphasize that no randomized, placebo-controlled trial has "shown any efficacy for hydroxychloroquine," though he added that he'll be "the first one" to promote such a study that does.

"I just have to go with the data," Fauci added. "I don't have any horse in the game one way or the other."

Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment and even said he was taking it himself at one point, and earlier this week, he tweeted out a video promoting hydroxychloroquine that was ultimately removed from Twitter due to misinformation. Fauci subsequently reminded GMA that studies have indicated hydroxychloroquine is "not effective in coronavirus disease." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
St. Louis Cardinals are now the 3rd MLB team with positive COVID-19 tests

12:55 p.m.
Tyler O'Neill #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-RBI double against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

An MLB game is off once again after positive coronavirus tests.

On Friday, a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed after Cardinals employees tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN and The Associated Press report.

"We are supportive of Major League Baseball's decision to postpone today's game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow," Brewers President David Stearns said on Friday, per USA Today. "The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities."

This comes days after a Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak prompted the MLB's first game cancellation related to COVID-19, with the Marlins' season subsequently being put on hold. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, though no players have, CNN reports.

But as ESPN notes, the Cardinals' COVID-19 tests are the "first positive tests the sport has seen outside of the East Coast," and with the 2020 season having barely begun, according to The Washington Post, "six teams, or 20 percent of the league, will sit idle Friday due to coronavirus-related postponements." Brendan Morrow

'You're putting words in my mouth'
Jim Jordan tries and fails to get Fauci to say protesters should be arrested for gathering during pandemic

12:45 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to make it clear he's got nothing to do with the justice system.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared before Congress on Friday for a hearing on the federal government's coronavirus response. That's where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who's been skeptical of restrictions meant to stem the virus' spread, tried to get Fauci to distinguish between protests against racism in the U.S. and bans on businesses reopening amid the pandemic.

Because science indicates crowds exacerbate the spread of coronavirus, Jordan asked Fauci on Friday if the government "should limit the protests." "I'm not in a position to determine what the government should do in a forceful way," Fauci responded. So Jordan kept pressing: "The government is stopping people from going to church," claiming that's something "the five liberals" on the Supreme Court had decided. But Fauci continued holding out, saying he does not "judge one crowd versus another crowd" and would not "opine on who should get arrested or not. That's not my position."

Jordan then went so far as to claim Fauci had said "protests increase the spread" of coronavirus. "I said crowds, I didn't say specifically, I didn't say protests or anything, " Fauci firmly responded. "You're putting words in my mouth," Fauci continued before saying he had no data showing the nationwide protests had spread the virus. Watch the whole exchange below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Black Is King is a beautiful self-own by Disney

12:37 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Beyoncé is making Disney look bad. Not because there is anything wrong with her second visual album, Black Is King, which debuted on Disney+ on Friday — actually, quite the opposite. Using the music from The Gift, her tie-in soundtrack to 2019's photorealistic remake of The Lion King, Beyoncé re-centers the story of a young ruler who goes astray before reconnecting with his roots as an unmistakably African story, one that blows both of Disney's previous attempts out of the water.

While Disney has represented every continent by this point, it's pretty telling that its most famous film set in Africa is about animals rather than people. Making matters worse, the original 1994 Lion King failed to highlight Black or African artists, relying instead on music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Elton John and a score by German Hans Zimmer. As Vulture notes, outside of the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata" and "The Circle of Life," "the music of The Lion King failed to evoke Africa." 2019's The Lion King made minor improvements, including more diverse voice actors and booting the racist hyenas, but it still had a white director and, with its conception of "Africa" still equating to "singing warthogs," failed to substantively represent a culturally and geographically diverse part of the world.

Black Is King, which is dedicated to Beyoncé's son, reclaims The Lion King as an almost elemental story about the legacy of Africa, where Simba's birthright is his shared heritage of the continent ("you're the key to the kingdom"). To tell the story, Beyoncé collaborated with directors like British-Nigerian artist Jenn Nkiru and New York-based Ghanaian artist Blitz Bazawule, and brought in singers and rappers from Nigeria, South Africa, and Cameroon, as well as the United States. There are lyrics in Bambara, Zulu, Xhosa, and Swahili and at certain points, it seems to pull inspiration from great African directors like Mauritania's Med Hondo and Senegal's Djibril Diop Mambéty.

Black Is King isn't above criticism itself: As The Atlantic has written, Beyoncé "bafflingly omits East African voices, despite The Lion King's deep debt to that region." Some have also bristled at the way Black Is King portrays Africa; the use of "face and body paintings, feathers, and animal fur … perhaps a little naively missed the pulse of how many young, urban Africans ... want to see themselves," Moky Makura writes for CNN.

Still, Black Is King is a gorgeous celebration of Africa, and one made even sharper by its presence on Disney+ — where it can easily be watched beside its far inferior source material. Jeva Lange

France needs actual champagne socialism

11:31 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Aux armes, citoyens! With restaurants and nightclubs closed earlier in the year and large parties, wedding receptions, and luxury stadium boxes still on hold due to lockdown measures in many parts of the world, global champagne sales have had a terrible year. According to the Associated Press, sales have declined by more than 100 million bottles.

This year’s drop in sales follows several years of bad grape harvests in France — the result of droughts, excessive heat, and early frosts — and President Trump’s inexplicable imposition of tariffs on French wine imports to the United States. The situation is so grim that the French government agreed months ago to waive payroll taxes for winemakers and has even paid producers in Alsace and other regions to distill excess stock into ethanol for hand sanitizer.

This is not going to happen in Champagne. As Anselme Selosse of Champagne Jacques Selosse has put it, it would be "an insult to nature" if the region's famous grapes were converted into rubbing alcohol. Some in the industry have suggested that champagne needs to be rebranded as something that customers do not necessarily associate with important occasions or large group settings. Others, including Selosse, have even suggested that production in the region could shift toward still white or even red wines.

There is a much better and far more obvious solution to this problem, though: literal champagne socialism. The French government should purchase a bottle of champagne for each of France’s 28 million households. Bar-napkin math suggests that this would cost just under a billion euros, a trifling figure given the wine's importance as a national symbol. After Bonaparte's defeat at Waterloo, the famous Madame Clicquot grumbled about the occupying forces who were helping themselves to her wares: "Today they drink. Tomorrow they will pay."

Tomorrow no one should pay. Matthew Walther

