Why Trump's 'losers' and 'suckers' slurs cut especially deep for Marines

Goldberg begins his article with Trump declining to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018:
In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers" for getting killed. Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and its allies stopped the German advance toward Paris there in the spring of 1918. But Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, "Who were the good guys in this war?" [The Atlantic]
Goldberg's report is "quite shocking," LaPorta told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "I actually didn't believe it — which is why I started reaching out to sources. ... Belleau Wood is one of those things that is sort of hammered into young Marines as they're going through boot camp. I mean, Marine Corps folklore comes out of Belleau Wood, the idea the the German army called Marines 'Teufel Hunden,' which translates into 'Devil Dog.' That's where we get that name from."
Goldberg told MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday he thinks Pentagon officials are mostly baffled at Trump's attitude toward military heroes. "I think he's genuinely confused by service," Goldberg said. "I think the volunteer force in particular kind of confuses him, because why would you ever possibly put your life at risk for a salary of $64,000 a year? It doesn't make any sense, is my point, in his worldview." Watch below. Peter Weber
A key model is projecting that the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States will rise to over 410,000 by the beginning of January.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week forecast that by Jan. 1, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. will rise to 410,451, per CNN. That would be about 225,000 more COVID-19 deaths.
The IHME says it expects the daily COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. to rise to nearly 3,000 a day in December, citing "seasonality and declining vigilance of the public." It describes the use of face masks as an "extraordinary opportunity" to save lives, and the model projects that the forecasted death toll could be lowered by 122,000 by January if mask use in the United States rose "to the levels seen in Singapore." But "mask use continues to decline from a peak in early August," especially throughout the Midwest, the IHME says.
Additionally, the IHME says that should a "herd immunity strategy" be pursued, and "no further government intervention is taken from now to January," the COVID-19 death toll could increase to 620,000. This comes after The Washington Post reported that a pandemic adviser was recommending that the White House adopt a strategy of letting COVID-19 spread through most of the population. The adviser subsequently denied having recommended such a policy, and the White House said "there is no discussion about changing our strategy."
Attorney General William Barr marshaled two pieces of evidence on CNN Wednesday to back up his assertion that expanding mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic is "reckless and dangerous" and "playing with fire," leaving the election "very open to fraud and coercion." Neither claim looked very good 24 hours later.
First, Barr pointed to a 2005 Federal Election Reform report that found absentee ballots "remain the largest source of potential voter fraud." But former President Jimmy Carter, co-chairman of that commission, reminded everyone he endorsed mail-in voting in May, citing new anti-fraud safeguards. "I approve the use of absentee ballots and have been using them for more than five years," Carter said.
Barr's other example was more specific: "We indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected, he — from people who could vote, he made them out and voted for the person he wanted to," Barr told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. A Justice Department spokeswoman initially pointed The Washington Post to a case in Dallas County involving suspected mail-in voting fraud in a city council election, but there was no federal indictment, and local prosecutors in the case said Barr had every detail wrong.
"That's not what happened at all," Andy Chatham, the assistant district attorney on the case, told the Post Thursday. His office did investigate 700 ballots all filled out with help from one "Jose Rodriguez," but "we didn't find any evidence of widespread voter fraud, and instead the ballots that were returned were consistent with the voter's choice," Chatham said, adding that at least in Dallas County, it's "incredibly simple to ferret out" fraudulent ballots. One man pleaded guilty to improperly returning a marked ballot.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, given Chatham's account, told the Post that "prior to his interview, the attorney general was provided a memo prepared within the department that contained an inaccurate summary about the case which he relied upon when using the case as an example." Peter Weber
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reached an informal deal to prevent the federal government from shutting down on Oct. 1, USA Today and Politico report. The agreement would extend existing funding levels until after the Nov. 3 election, probably through mid-December. Mnuchin and Pelosi came to their understanding on Tuesday while talking on the phone about a COVID-19 economic relief bill, USA Today reports. The two sides are still billions of dollars apart on a COVID-19 package.
Pelosi and Mnuchin did not "explicitly discuss" folding COVID-19 relief into the continuing resolution and also "did not rule it out," USA Today says. Congress has only a few weeks to pass any legislation before the election, and the compressed time frame might "force lawmakers' hands" on a COVID-19 bill, says George Washington University political scientist Sarah Binder. Either way, "nobody really wants to be blamed" for the "catastrophic blow" of another government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.
"When senators return next week, they are expected to vote on the GOP's 'skinny' (i.e. stripped-down) COVID relief bill — they're going to call it 'targeted,' because some think skinny sounds bad," Politico reported Wednesday. ("It would be more appropriate to call it 'emaciated,'" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday.) "Remember: This bill is not meant to become law, but rather to serve as a marker for where Senate Republicans stand when negotiations begin in earnest," Politico adds. "Senate Republicans have yet to garner 51 votes for anything, so this is a step in the right direction for them."
And things can still go awry with the Pelosi-Mnuchin plan to avert a government shutdown. "There are, at most, 11 days in session for the two sides to pass government funding, and solve the stimulus riddle that's had Pelosi, Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tied up for months," Politico notes. "That's not much time." Peter Weber
The Trump campaign is running an ad in Minnesota that seeks to portray Democrat Joe Biden as in thrall to "lawless" protesters while arguing President Trump will "protect" the state and bring "jobs, not mobs." The "jobs" line is illustrated by a photo of Vice President Mike Pence visiting a steel mill in St. Paul in March 2019. A year later, the Brazilian company that owns the mill, Gerdau Ameristeel, told workers it would shift to finishing steel, not melting or rolling it, leading to 222 layoffs in the 300-strong workforce, David Weigel reports at The Washington Post.
Pence had visited the St. Paul steel mill to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, which was signed in January 2020. "Gerdau is an example of how American steel is back," Pence said during his 2019 visit. "We are going to level the playing field, and Americans are going to win like never before." Dave Hallas, 41, immediately recognized the photo in the new ad, because he had been one of the mill workers at the event. "The tag line is jobs," Hallas wrote on Facebook. "My mill that has been operating for over 55 years is now closed and it was not COVID-related. Failed promises." Peter Weber
Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven police officers Thursday for their involvement in the March death of Daniel Prude, a Black man with mental health problems. The case received little attention until Wednesday, when Prude's family showed footage from police body cameras obtained through public records requests. The video shows police putting a spit bag over Prude's head after he's handcuffed, then holding his face to the ground for two minutes, until he became responsive. Police, resending to a call from Prude's brother, found him running naked in the street.
Prude died after his family took him off life support, seven days after police held him to the ground with the bag over his head. The Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication as contributing factors. Prude's brother compared it to a "lynching."
Warren said she was unaware that police had been involved in Prude's death until Aug. 4, saying Police Chief La'Ron Singletary had portrayed it as a drug overdose. Prude "was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me," Warren said, also blaming "institutional and structural racism." She said she had suspended the officers with pay because of contract rules and suggested the police union might file suit anyway. "I understand that the union may sue the city for this. They shall feel free to do so."
Federal agents shot and killed Michael Reinoehl, the main suspect in the fatal shooting of a member of a far-right group on Saturday night, while trying to arrest him Thursday, The New York Times and other news organizations report. Portland police had issued a warrant for Reinoehl's arrest earlier in the day. When officers on a federal fugitive task force tracked him down to an apartment in Lacey, Washington, Reinoehl pulled a gun, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Witnesses told the Times that Reinoehl was getting into a vehicle to escape.
Reinoehl, 48, more or less confessed Thursday to shooting Aaron "Jay" Danielson in a confrontation after supporters of President Trump drove trucks through downtown Portland, but he insisted he was acting in self-defense. "You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on," Reinoehl told a freelance videographer for Vice News Tonight. "I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that."
Reinoehl, a frequent participant in the months-long Portland protests against police violence and racial injustice, told Vice News he was a supporter of anti-fascist groups but not an antifa "member." Video of the shooting appears to show Danielson, who belonged to the Patriot Prayer group, drawing a can of bear mace and spraying Reinoehl and another person before Reinoehl fired. Chandler Pappas, who was with Danielson when he was shot, told Fox News on Thursday he thinks they were targeted for waring Patriot Prayer hats.
The clashes in Portland between anti-racism protesters and right-wing counter-protesters have escalated over the summer, and Reinoehl, who helped provide security for the protesters, was shot in the arm breaking up a fight in July. On Aug. 15, a right-wing demonstrators hired two shots from inside his vehicle, and a week later another counter-protesters pulled out a gun during a clash. Oregon's governor and a broad array of civil groups urged a stop to the violence on Thursday. You can watch Reinoehl's interview and Vice News' attempt to put it in context below. Peter Weber
President Trump has privately said on several occasions that U.S. military personnel captured or killed in battle are "losers" and "suckers," The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg reported late Thursday, citing several people with first-hand knowledge of Trump's comments.
For example, when Trump declined to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018, he blamed the weather and the Secret Service, but four first-hand witnesses told Golberg the president had complained to senior staff that the rain would mess up his hair and asked: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He also reportedly called the 1,800 U.S. Marines buried there "suckers" for getting killed.
A senior Pentagon officials confirmed Trump's comments to The Associated Press and also verified Goldberg's anecdote about Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017, accompanied by retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, then homeland security secretary. They were visiting the grave of Kelly's son, Robert, killed in action in 2010 at age 29, Goldberg reports, when Trump turned and said: "I don't get it. What was in it for them?"
In another story, also confirmed by AP, Trump berated his staff for lowering the White House flag to half-mast to honor the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), telling them: "What the f--k are we doing that for? Guy was a f---ing loser." The Washington Post, citing a former senior administration official, added that Trump "frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action, referring to them at times as 'losers,'" and "told senior advisers that he didn’t understand why the U.S. government placed such value on finding soldiers missing in action because they had performed poorly and gotten caught and deserved what they got." He has gone to meet the bodies of slain service members at Dover Air Force Base only four times as president.
Trump called the reports "totally false," slammed The Atlantic's sources as "lowlifes," and asked reporters: "What animal would say such a thing?" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said "it's sad the depths that people will go to during a lead-up to a presidential campaign to try to smear somebody."
Trump publicly criticized McCain during the 2016 GOP primary for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and has continued criticizing him after his death. "He's not a war hero," Trump said in 2015. "I like people who weren't captured." The anti-Trump Lincoln Project spun that line into an ad released Wednesday.