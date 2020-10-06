Rudy Giuliani's cough kept interrupting him while he tried to attack Biden on Fox News

While waiting to receive the results of a coronavirus test, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Monday night, where he coughed throughout his interview with host Martha MacCallum.

Giuliani is President Trump's personal lawyer and one of his most ardent supporters. He helped Trump prepare for last week's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and several people Giuliani came in close contact with, including Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump aide Hope Hicks, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani shared with MacCallum that he recently tested negative for COVID-19, but two hours before his appearance, he took a second test, "one of those all the way in the back of the nose tests," The Daily Beast reports. MacCallum told Giuliani she hopes he receives "a negative on that one," and then asked him about Biden urging people to wear masks and listen to scientists about how the coronavirus works.

Biden, Giuliani declared, doesn't "really understand what scientists are," adding that people should listen to their doctors because "they know your personal history. Doctors really aren't scientists. Scientists almost always have competing opinions. That's what science is about." He scoffed that Biden is making "a political statement to scare people, wearing that mask," and mocked him for donning a face covering "when you are standing at a podium," saying the "only thing you can infect is the teleprompter that's near you."

Before saying goodbye to her guest, MacCallum told Giuliani, "I hope that cough is not anything bad, you're waiting for your test to come back. We hope you're going to be healthy and well." Giuliani responded, "I hope so, too. I'll let you know tomorrow." Catherine Garcia