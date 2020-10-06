See More Speed Reads
Rudy Giuliani's cough kept interrupting him while he tried to attack Biden on Fox News

12:43 a.m.

While waiting to receive the results of a coronavirus test, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Monday night, where he coughed throughout his interview with host Martha MacCallum.

Giuliani is President Trump's personal lawyer and one of his most ardent supporters. He helped Trump prepare for last week's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and several people Giuliani came in close contact with, including Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump aide Hope Hicks, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani shared with MacCallum that he recently tested negative for COVID-19, but two hours before his appearance, he took a second test, "one of those all the way in the back of the nose tests," The Daily Beast reports. MacCallum told Giuliani she hopes he receives "a negative on that one," and then asked him about Biden urging people to wear masks and listen to scientists about how the coronavirus works.

Biden, Giuliani declared, doesn't "really understand what scientists are," adding that people should listen to their doctors because "they know your personal history. Doctors really aren't scientists. Scientists almost always have competing opinions. That's what science is about." He scoffed that Biden is making "a political statement to scare people, wearing that mask," and mocked him for donning a face covering "when you are standing at a podium," saying the "only thing you can infect is the teleprompter that's near you."

Before saying goodbye to her guest, MacCallum told Giuliani, "I hope that cough is not anything bad, you're waiting for your test to come back. We hope you're going to be healthy and well." Giuliani responded, "I hope so, too. I'll let you know tomorrow." Catherine Garcia

Former FDA chief isn't buying Trump's main rationale for blocking tougher coronavirus vaccine standards

12:42 a.m.

The White House has justified blocking new Food and Drug Administration guidelines for approving a COVID-19 vaccine by claiming "the pharmaceutical industry had objected to the tougher requirements," Politico reports, citing three people with knowledge of the situation. The guidelines are designed to ensure that any approved vaccine is safe and provides protection for more than a few weeks, but they also mean no vaccine will be approved before the Nov. 3 election, spoiling President Trump's frequent promises that a vaccine is imminent.

Citing objections from drugmakers is problematic in itself, given the frequent assertions from the Trump administration that science will be guiding the approval process. "In a normal procedure, the industry wouldn't be talking at all to the White House about this," John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, told Politico. But current and former FDA officials, including recent commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, also say the industry has actually been supportive of the new measures.

"The appearance of political interference in the vaccine authorization process has long worried FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and other agency officials," Politico reports. But "Trump's fixation on securing a vaccine within weeks has instead left the FDA with little expectation the new standards will ever be officially released, because publicizing the benchmarks would make it clear a vaccine authorization by Election Day is nearly impossible."

"It is abundantly clear Trump's political team is overruling its scientists in order to rush through the approval of a vaccine before the election," and it's equally likely a "clear majority" of voters won't trust any vaccine touted by Trump before Election Day, Jonathan Chait argues at New York. The big question is "will the government be able to develop public trust whenever it does produce what its scientists deem a safe and effective vaccine? We can only hope." Peter Weber

Trump's COVID-19 White House balcony scene did not play well in Trump-skeptic conservative media

October 5, 2020

Presumably, President Trump imagined his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center would be viewed as a show of strength, a leader hit by COVID-19 just a few days earlier able to climb some stairs, rip off his mask, and salute a helicopter before filming a video proclaiming his good health, dominance over, and possible immunity from the savage virus. That's not how it was seen in much of America, including the branch of conservative media that isn't all that fond of Trump.

The Lincoln Project used a Duncan Sheik song to make a similar point.

Veteran GOP operative Tim Miller called Trump's 90-second balcony scene "one of the most disturbing, absorbing, foreign images I can recall." Instead of the "übermensch" image Trump is evidently trying to convey by taking off his mask, Miller writes in The Bulwark, "we get a madman, his face pancaked under a 2mm coat of orange powder, jacked up on steroids, straining to breathe — and not caring a whit about those around him. And I've got to hand it to him: Trump nails that image."

Miller narrates the scene, the dramatic tension building to "one mammoth, labored breath" that gave Trump "the stamina to move into a dramatic extended salute lasting 23 interminable seconds":

He salutes with D-list caudillo energy, channeling an aging Pinochet or Trujillo in their last gasps of power. ... The coup de grâce (for whom, we won;t know for a couple weeks), is Trump moving into an extremely congested, spittle-filled soliloquy — straight to camera — about how our Dear Leader may well now be "immune" from the deadly virus that has killed 210,000 and which is currently inhabiting his lungs, and his White House. The show must go on. [Tim Miller, The Bulwark]

Some people saw it Trump's way, of course. Here's a pro-Trump conservative calling this Trump's "Mussolini moment," but in a good way. Peter Weber

Report: White House chief of staff blocking new coronavirus vaccine guidelines

October 5, 2020
Mark Meadows.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is blocking strict new coronavirus vaccine guidelines proposed by the Food and Drug Administration due to a provision that would likely prevent any vaccine from being authorized before the November election, several people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The guidelines are intended to reassure the public that coronavirus vaccines are being held to a common standard, the Times reports. They were submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for approval on Sept. 21, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has intervened, questioning the need for researchers to follow vaccine trial volunteers for two months after they receive their final dose. Per the guidelines, this would have to happen before authorization is granted for a vaccine, with FDA officials saying it's necessary to determine if there are side effects and to make sure the vaccine protects people for longer than a few weeks.

Trump has been promising a vaccine and pushing for one to be released before the Nov. 3 presidential election, and under the guidelines it is highly unlikely a vaccine would be authorized before then. The FDA is now going around the White House, the Times reports, and will share the guidelines with an outside advisory committee with the hope that they will enforce the standards. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

In new video, Trump says he feels 'great' and could have left Walter Reed '2 days ago'

October 5, 2020

In a message filmed upon his return to the White House on Monday evening, President Trump says he "could have left" Walter Reed Military Medical Center "two days ago," and mused that it's possible he's now "immune" to the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted out two videos: one shows footage of Marine One delivering the president to the White House and the helicopter taking off as Trump salutes, all with dramatic music playing in the background. The second features Trump, whose doctors say is still contagious, speaking without a mask, giving a pep talk.

After thanking the staff at Walter Reed that took care of him, Trump says Americans cannot let the coronavirus "dominate" their lives, adding, "Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you're gonna beat it."

The president announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and he was hospitalized later that day. Trump said he "didn't feel so good," but quickly recovered and "could have left two days ago. I felt great, like better than I have in a long time." Trump went on to say that "as your leader," he had to stand "out in front. I led. Nobody's that a leader would not do what I did, and I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay."

Now, Trump said, he is feeling "better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful." Catherine Garcia

Unofficial White House gift shop already selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin

October 5, 2020
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

It's the perfect gift for fans of President Trump who don't get bogged down by details: a commemorative "Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" coin.

The White House Gift Shop — which is not the official gift shop of the White House — has been selling its "Historic Moments in History" coins throughout Trump's first term, memorializing different events like Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump's doctors on Monday said the president is still contagious and not "out of the woods yet," but that's not stopping The White House Gift Shop from making the new COVID coin available for pre-order.

It will set buyers back $100, but shipping is free, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to medical centers in Pennsylvania, and the first 1,500 people to purchase a coin will receive a complimentary "presidential blue" face mask. The website's CEO, Anthony Giannini, says in the coin's description that he knew Trump would "find a way to knock out COVID in early rounds of this battle," and he is pleased to present this memento that shows "Trump's ascendance over and defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus." Catherine Garcia

Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House

October 5, 2020

President Trump immediately removed his mask when he returned to the White House on Monday evening, after receiving treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Monday that Trump is still contagious.

After walking up steps on the South Portico, Trump took the mask off and stuffed it in his pocket. He stood there, staring out at the South Lawn and giving two thumbs up before saluting Marine One as it departed. Trump then walked in and out of the White House at least twice, with what appeared to be a White House photographer taking photos of his entrance.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people infected with the coronavirus should separate themselves from others, not share personal household items, and wear masks that cover their nose and mouth when around others. Catherine Garcia

Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House

October 5, 2020
Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, three days after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Before Trump entered a waiting SUV, one reporter shouted at him, "Mr. President, do you think you're a super spreader?" Trump ignored him. The SUV drove Trump to Marine One, which was waiting to fly the president back to the White House. When he arrived, Trump walked up the stairs to the White House and promptly took off his mask.

Trump, 74, received aggressive treatment for his infection, with his doctors sharing that he was given an experimental drug cocktail as well as dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. On at least two occasions, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped, and he received supplemental oxygen.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted he was going to be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m., and stated that he was "feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." At least 209,9238 Americans have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

