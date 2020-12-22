See More Speed Reads
Trump pardons 3 former GOP congressmen, Blackwater guards convicted of killing Iraqi civilians

7:55 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday pardoned 20 people, including four Blackwater guards convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007 while working as contractors; two former Border Patrol agents convicted in 2006 of assault with a dangerous weapon and lying about a shooting; and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign who later pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal officials as part of the Russia inquiry.

Papadopoulos isn't the only person connected with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to receive a pardon: Trump also granted clemency to Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who pleaded guilty in 2018 to making false statements to federal officials. Both Papadopoulos and van der Zwaan have already served short prison sentences.

Trump additionally pardoned three former Republican congressmen: Duncan Hunter of California, Chris Collins of New York, and Steve Stockman of Texas. Hunter pleaded guilty in 2019 to one charge of misusing campaign funds, and was going to start an 11-month prison sentence in January. Collins, one of Trump's earliest supporters, pleaded guilty in 2019 to making false statements to the FBI and conspiring to commit securities fraud; he is now serving a 26-month sentence. Stockman was convicted in 2018 on fraud and money laundering charges, and is now serving a 10-year sentence.

Harvard Law School Prof. Jack Goldsmith studied the pardons and commutations Trump granted prior to Tuesday, and found that 88 percent helped someone with a personal connection to Trump or "furthered his political aims," The New York Times reports. Trump is expected to pardon more people before he leaves office next month. Catherine Garcia

Trump says he wants bigger stimulus checks, threatens to not sign COVID-19 relief bill

8:32 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump suggested on Tuesday night that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress on Monday night, saying the bill is a "disgrace" and needs to be amended to include bigger stimulus checks.

The bill includes $600 stimulus checks, an idea that came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump called this amount "ridiculously low," and said the checks should be increased to $2,000. He also declared that there are "wasteful and unnecessary items" in the legislation, adding if he doesn't receive a "suitable bill," the "next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me."

Trump has been busy trying to get the results of the election overturned, and was not involved in negotiations. Aides told The Washington Post administration officials working with lawmakers did not ask Trump for his approval before finalizing the relief package deal. Trump tweeted the video after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several other aides left Washington for Christmas break, and one administration official told the Post they were stunned by his message, saying it was "so dumb. So, so dumb." Catherine Garcia

Israel's government collapses, triggering 4th election in 2 years

7:00 p.m.
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Yonathan Sindel/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is headed to its fourth election in under two years, following the government's collapse early Wednesday morning.

Because the Knesset, Israel's parliament, was unable to pass a budget by the midnight Tuesday deadline, the government automatically dissolved and elections were set for March 23.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will now have to see if he can fend off challenges from three former aides who broke away from his Likud party. In May, the right-wing Netanyahu formed an alliance with center-left Defense Minister Benny Gantz in order to form an "emergency" government, with Gantz named the "alternate prime minister" under the promise that he would become prime minister at the end of the year. This move alienated many of Gantz's supporters, The Associated Press reports, and his bloc is not expected to do well in the March elections.

Last year, Netanyahu was hit with corruption charges, and witnesses will begin appearing in court for his trial in February. Gantz's Blue and White party called Netanyahu out on Tuesday night, saying, "A criminal defendant with three indictments is dragging the country to a fourth round of elections. If there wasn't a trial, there would be a budget and there wouldn't be elections." Catherine Garcia

Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

4:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if he would consider filing for re-election shortly after he's sworn in as commander-in-chief next month to signal he won't be a "lame duck" president.

The question elicited a chuckle from Biden before he assured the press he won't be a lame duck. "Just watch me," he said. He did not, however, commit to filing for re-election next year.

There's been speculation that the 78-year-old Biden views himself as a transitional president and is only planning to serve one term in office, though opting against filing next year wouldn't necessarily be a clear indicator one way or another. President Trump, who frequently eschewed Oval Office norms during his term in the White House, did officially launch his re-election bid on Inauguration Day in 2017, but that was unusually early. His successors, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, for instance, didn't confirm their bids for a second term with the Federal Election Commission until the year before the election. Tim O'Donnell

Biden warns the 'darkest days' of the pandemic are ahead

4:03 p.m.

In an end of the year address on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden warned Americans that even as the first COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the United States, the "darkest days" in the pandemic are yet to come.

Biden spoke in Wilmington, Delaware and urged Americans to "remain vigilant" as experts say "things are going to get worse before they get better" in the pandemic, "notwithstanding the fact that" two coronavirus vaccines have now been approved.

"I'm going to tell it to you straight," Biden said. "I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us. So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines."

Biden, who received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, urged Americans to continue avoiding large gatherings, noting his own family won't be holding its usual Christmas gathering of between 20 and 25 people.

"We all have to care enough for each other that we have to stay apart just a little bit longer," Biden said.

After Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package Monday night, the president-elect also praised lawmakers for approving the bill while calling it "just the first step" in addressing the crisis.

"Congress did its job this week," Biden said. "And I can, and I must, ask them to do it again next year." Brendan Morrow

Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

3:33 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.

Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."

As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance. Tim O'Donnell

Justice Department sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis

2:36 p.m.
Walmart.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Walmart, claiming lax oversight in its pharmacies helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

In one of the Trump administration's last shots at big-name facilitators of opioid abuse across the U.S., the DOJ alleged Walmart understaffed its pharmacies to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reports. In turn, overworked pharmacy staffers didn't catch invalid or otherwise problematic opioid prescriptions they shouldn't have filled, the suit alleges.

While big pharmaceutical companies pressured doctors to dole out painkillers and controlled substances, pharmacies are expected to refuse to fill questionable prescriptions. But understaffing allegedly made this impossible in Walmart's more than 5,000 pharmacies. And as Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney in Colorado, put it, "Walmart's pharmacies ordered opioids in a way that went essentially unmonitored and unregulated," violating the Controlled Substances Act as early as mid-2013.

Walmart had been expecting these charges, and sought to fend them off preemptively with its own lawsuit against the Justice Department in October. Walmart blamed the DOJ's alleged lack of oversight for fueling the opioid epidemic, and sought a reprieve from a judge from any future DOJ lawsuit.

The Trump DOJ had previously settled a massive lawsuit with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioid overdoses over the past 20 years. While those numbers have decreased over the past few years, experts give the administration's handling of the crisis mixed reviews. Kathryn Krawczyk

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

2:07 p.m.
Henry McMaster.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday, per The Post and Courier.

The diagnosis comes just a few days after his wife, Peggy McMaster, received positive results on a routine coronavirus test. She remains asymptomatic, while McMaster reportedly has mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough, though the Post and Courier notes the 73-year-old governor — whose age puts him in a high-risk category — is receiving an antibody therapy at a medical facility in an outpatient setting.

Because of his wife's positive test, McMaster had already been quarantining at home since last week. His office said it's unclear where the couple contracted the virus. Read more at The Post and Courier. Tim O'Donnell

