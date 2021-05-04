Rep. Charlie Crist announces he's running again for Florida governor

Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports.

While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members.

Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." Catherine Garcia