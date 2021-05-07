zoom zoom
Ohio state senator caught driving during work videoconference insists he wasn't distracted from the road

12:16 a.m.

Ohio state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R) showed up to work Monday, participating in a videoconference meeting of the budget-adjusting Ohio Controlling Board.

"The problem for Brenner was that he did so while driving, while his government meeting was being recorded, and while his legislative colleagues were pressing to tighten rules on using smartphones behind the wheel," The Washington Post reported Thursday. "A recording of the nearly 13-minute videoconference — much of which overlapped with Brenner's drive — showed the seat-belt-using senator repeatedly glancing in the direction of his phone, which had been placed to his right."

Brenner told The Columbus Dispatch he "wasn't distracted" during the videoconference. "I was paying attention to the driving and listening," he added. "I'm not paying attention to the video. To me, it's like a phone call. ... I was wearing a seat belt and paying attention to the road."

In the video, Brenner does appear to be looking at the road most of the time, but he also glances at his phone pretty regularly. "I think it's fairly obvious, but it's a terrible idea," Thomas Dingus, author of Survive the Drive, A Guide to Keeping Everyone on the Road Alive, tells the Post. "If they're short glances, it's better. It's still not good. ... If you're looking double-digit numbers of times away form the roadway, your crash risk is increasing."

"The funniest aspect of this whole minor scandal" is that "Brenner turned on a virtual background to make it appear like he was at home in his office," Matt Novak argues at Gizmodo. "And he failed miserably." Novak documented how "Brenner turned his camera on and off repeatedly in an apparent effort to disguise where he was actually calling from," starting with his actual background in the car, then visibly tinkering with the background.

"Brenner's explanation would be a lot more believable if he didn't bother with the virtual background and wasn't constantly fiddling with his phone while he was driving," Novak writes. "His entire ruse made him way more distracted than if he had simply kept his camera off and only had the audio going." Peter Weber

needs more MAGA
Trump likes Elise Stefanik, but it appears his base still needs to come around

12:38 a.m.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has won over former President Donald Trump, but has some work to do if she wants to get his base on her side.

Over the last several months, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the House Republican Conference Chair, has criticized Trump over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and pushed back at his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. She's likely about to be ousted from her position, and Stefanik is considered the frontrunner to replace her. Trump on Wednesday endorsed Stefanik, but not long after, some of his biggest supporters publicly expressed their doubts about the congresswoman.

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs dubbed her a "RINO," and Big League Politics, a site founded by former Breitbart employees, called her out for only recently backing Trump, saying she is a "wolf in sheep's clothing," Politico reports.

During Trump's impeachments, Stefanik was one of his loudest defenders, but prior to that, she spoke out against his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and was against his policies of separating migrant children from their families at the border, Politico reports. The American Conservative Union has given Stefanik a lifetime grade of 44 percent, compared to Cheney's lifetime grade of 78 percent. A look at her votes shows Stefanik sided with Trump 78 percent of the time, with Cheney several points higher at 93 percent.

Put all of this together and you have "the identity of a swamp creature," conservative political consultant Ryan James Girdusky told Politico. He isn't "a fan of Liz Cheney," he added, and believes she "should have never been in House leadership. However, we are exchanging Liz Cheney, who at least votes correct, even though she bashes Trump publicly, [for] somebody who doesn't bash Trump publicly but votes with them almost none of the time." Read more at Politico. Catherine Garcia

Grounded
U.S. airlines have banned 4,000 people over the last year due to bad behavior

May 6, 2021
The inside of an airplane.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Over the past year, more than 4,000 people have been banned by U.S. airlines, including one woman on a JetBlue flight who refused to wear a mask, threw food and an empty liquor bottle at flight attendants, and then grabbed and hit two members of the crew.

That passenger was on a Feb. 7 flight from the Dominican Republic to New York, and the pilot was forced to turn around after her outburst. In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a zero-tolerance policy for belligerence on airplanes, and on Wednesday said it is seeking fines from four passengers accused of either assaulting or interfering with flight attendants, CBS News reports. In the case of the JetBlue passenger, the FAA is asking that she pay a $32,500 penalty.

Many of the people who have been banned amid the coronavirus pandemic made the no-fly list because they refused to wear masks or follow flight attendant safety instructions, and since February, more than 1,300 passengers have been referred to the FAA due to unruly behavior, CBS News says. Delta has banned the most passengers — more than 1,200 since May 4, 2020 — while Allegiant has banned just 15 people since July 2.

In a statement, Allegiant told CBS News it aims to stop any issues with face coverings while still on the ground and "potential violators do not board the aircraft," adding that "the great majority comply, and those few who may need a reminder in flight also comply." Catherine Garcia

COVID-19
New Jersey infectious disease expert dies in India of COVID-19

May 6, 2021
Dr. Rajendra Kapila.
Courtesy of Rutgers

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, an infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, died of COVID-19 last month while in India.

Kapila, 81, died on April 28, three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, ABC News reports. India is the world's biggest COVID-19 hotspot, and Kapila went to the country to help care for relatives, his ex-wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, told WABC. She said he only planned on staying in India for a short period of time.

In a statement, Rutgers called Kapila a "genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases" who was "recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases."

Kapila founded Rutgers' Division of Infectious Diseases, was a founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society, and "provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents, and fellows," Rutgers said. His wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, said her husband was fully vaccinated before traveling to India; while it is extremely rare for a vaccinated person to die of COVID-19, most who have died had underlying health conditions and were older, ABC News reports. Kapila's ex-wife told WABC he had heart issues and diabetes. Catherine Garcia

Money Troubles
Facing several legal issues, Rudy Giuliani has reportedly laid off members of his entourage

May 6, 2021
Rudy Giuliani.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles are mounting at the same time his entourage is shrinking.

Over the last few weeks, Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer, has laid off multiple staffers and independent contractors who worked for him, three people familiar with the matter told Politico, telling them he had to let them go as a cost-cutting measure. Giuliani had been known to go around New York with an entourage of up to five people, but those days are over — at least for now, Politico reports.

Giuliani left an international law firm in 2018 to work for Trump, and it's been reported that Trump never paid Giuliani for his services; during 2019 divorce proceedings, Giuliani's ex-wife's attorney said it actually cost Giuliani money to work for Trump, because he had to cover all of his own expenses when he went to Washington. It also came out during the hearing that Giuliani is a big spender, dropping $50,000 on a private jet subscription service, $12,000 on cigars, and $40,000 on dental work for a girlfriend's son.

Last week, federal investigators raided Giuliani's Manhattan home and office, as part of a probe into whether Giuliani lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials, and he's also being sued by voting machine companies over his false claims that they were part of an effort to rig the 2020 presidential election.

Some of Giuliani's relatives and associates have made public pleas for Trump to throw his former lawyer a bone, including Giuliani's son, Andrew. "I think all those Americans that donated [to Trump] after Nov. 3, they were donating for the legal defense fund," Andrew told ABC News on Sunday. "My father ran the legal team at that point. So I think it's very easy to make a strong case for the fact that he and all the lawyers that worked on there should be indemnified. I would find it highly irregular if the president's lead counsel did not get indemnified." Catherine Garcia

happening in Brazil
Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela leaves at least 25 dead

May 6, 2021
Bullet holes in a doorway in Rio's Jacarezinho favela.
Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

At least 25 people were killed on Thursday after Brazilian police raided the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities told The Associated Press the operation was targeting drug traffickers in the favela who were trying to recruit kids, and one officer and 24 "criminals" were shot and killed. "They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police officers and there was no other alternative," Felipe Curi, a detective with Rio's civil police, said during a news conference.

The raid began early Thursday, with police gaining access to the favela via bulletproof helicopters and armored vehicles, and lasted several hours. Police arrested six people and seized 16 pistols, 12 grenades, six rifles, a submachine gun, and a shotgun. There were multiple shootings across the favela, and a subway line had to be temporarily shut down after a stray bullet went through a car window, injuring two passengers.

The Jacarezinho favela is home to about 40,000 residents, and police say it is controlled by the Comando Vermhelho criminal organization. One witness told AP police entered her home and executed an unarmed man who was already wounded, an accusation authorities denied. Human Rights Watch Brazil is calling on the country's public prosecutor to look into any possible cases of police abuse. Catherine Garcia

easy mixup
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches keep getting mistaken for alien invasions

May 6, 2021
elon
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk "terrified Los Angelenos" on Wednesday night by accidentally making them think that the Earth was being invaded by aliens, according to TMZ.

It all started when Musk's SpaceX launched satellites on Wednesday afternoon; by the evening "they were still in low orbit, and they were still clustered together so we call this like the Starlink train," astronomer James Davenport said. But the chain of lights in the sky could've startled unsuspecting earthlings: "Elon just made me think I was about to die thank you starlink satellites," tweeted one person.

It isn't the first time one of Musk's projects has made people think aliens were invading, which just goes to show that when aliens do visit one day, they'll probably be shrugged off initially as a SpaceX launch. Read more at TMZ. Jeva Lange

no drama
New York Times slammed over covering a fake Billie Eilish 'controversy'

May 6, 2021
billie
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Journalists and fans are furious with The New York Times after the publication ran a story about a "fake controversy" concerning Billie Eilish's recent photoshoot for the cover of British Vogue, Mediaite reports.

In the pictures, Eilish, 19, "eschew[ed] her trademark oversized silhouette in favor of a series of form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks styled with pieces from designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, and Burberry," CNN explains. The Times reported that some fans "felt betrayed" by Eilish's new style, but "the entire thing hinges on one person (bot?) who didn't like it: a Twitter user with 3 followers who joined the platform in December and has only tweeted in English once," Vice News correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted.

Don't let it bother you, Billie — you looked lovely. Read more at Mediaite. Jeva Lange

