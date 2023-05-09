Should horse racing be banned?

One of the longest-running traditions in sports is here again: Horse racing's Triple Crown has begun, and a three-year-old colt, Mage, has won its first leg, the Kentucky Derby. Despite the pageantry and ceremony of the Derby, though, the 149th "Run for the Roses" was overshadowed by a series of horse deaths at the site of the race, Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Seven horses died in the week leading up to the Derby. At least four of them were euthanized after sustaining injuries, including one who broke his neck before a race, industry outlet Daily Racing Form reports. Two of these horses were euthanized on the day of the Derby itself after suffering irrecoverable injuries, their trainers told The Associated Press. Another trainer was also suspended indefinitely after two of his horses died under mysterious circumstances.

Following these deaths, there have been renewed calls for better safety regulations when it comes to horse racing. While Churchill Downs has said it is actively investigating these deaths, the recent events have caused a longstanding debate to creep back up: Should horse racing even be legal? Protesters have long spoken against the sport, The New Yorker reported in 2021, and PETA describes racehorses as "victims of a multibillion-dollar industry that is rife with drug abuse, injuries, and race fixing." But do these recent deaths actually prove that it's time to shutter the racetracks?

What are commentators saying?

Both Churchill Downs and the newly created Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority have said the issues are not indicative of a pattern, and that the last two horses to die had previously passed inspection. However, "Do the math. Seven horses dead. It doesn't add up," Joe Drape writes for The New York Times. Many of the issues in the sport can be traced to the fact that American horse racing "has long admitted that it has a culture of drugs and lax regulation and a far higher rate of horses breaking down and being euthanized than most other places in the world," Drape adds. He notes that this has been a known problem since the 1990s, when horse breeder Arthur Hancock III said that "too many horses were running on performance-enhancing drugs or were so doped up on anti-inflammatories and painkillers that they were running unnaturally fast and hurting themselves, often fatally."