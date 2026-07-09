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The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Political cartoons for July 9
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include care-free Republicans, voter ID, and more
By The Week US Published
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Elle: Legally Blonde prequel without the candyfloss fizz of the film
The Week Recommends Lexi Minetree evokes Reese Witherspoon’s character well, but the show lacks the sharpness and cast of the original
By The Week UK Published
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Minions and Monsters: yellow goofballs return for ‘world-class slapstick’
The Week Recommends Jesse Eisenberg, Trey Parker and George Lucas are among the ‘tremendous’ voice cast
By The Week UK Published