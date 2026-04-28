In a world of fakery and AI clickbait, The Week offers a refreshingly balanced view of global events. Our award-winning editors do all the hard work, curating journalism from sources you can trust into one insightful read.

In partnership with Dorchester Literary Festival, we're offering you the chance to enjoy the first 6 weeks free when you trial a Print, Digital or Print + Digital subscription. Plus, we'll send you an exclusive faux leather notebook gift.

*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months. Allow 28 days for gift delivery, alternate gift may be supplied.

What’s inside The Week?

Discover our daily digital editions

Newsletters, crosswords, podcasts and more

(Image credit: Future)

Multiple news sources, expertly edited together

Magazine spread

(Image credit: Future)
Latest