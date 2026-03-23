Exclusive for Hay Festival - Your free trial to The Week!

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‘A country doesn’t become free just because a law says it should be’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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Does the Iran war mark the beginning of a new era in battlefield AI?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Attacking Iran with advanced artificial intelligence across multiple battlefields offers a preview of a new generation of wide-scale automated war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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LaGuardia closed after 2 killed in ground collision
Speed Read Over 40 passengers were hospitalized
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published