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Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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Big league robot umpires are set to alter baseball
The Explainer The automated system will let players contest balls and strikes
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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What’s financial abuse and what are the warning signs?
the explainer It is estimated to occur in 99% of domestic violence cases
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
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5 horror movies to watch this spring
the week recommends Hurricane sharks, ‘creepypasta’ legends and haunted honeymoon hotels comprise the spring horror slate
By David Faris Published