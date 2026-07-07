All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
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The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Democrats: Will socialists take over the party?
Feature The DSA has had big wins in Colorado and New York primaries
By The Week US Published
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Supreme Court gives Trump power over independent agencies
Feature Trump is now empowered to shape federal agencies in his image
By The Week US Published
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Supreme Court hands Trump key immigration wins
Feature Ruling opens the door for mass deportations
By The Week Published