Try 6 weeks free today

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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
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A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
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Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
Save time by reading only the best articles selected from a rich variety of trusted publications.
Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.
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Chickens hatched from artificial eggs for the first time
Under the radar The technology could be used to bring back extinct birds
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
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Drake’s three-album barrage: A chart king demands homage
Feature He surprised everyone with his simultaneous releases
By The Week US Published
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Manil Suri’s 6 favorite books set in India
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Sandip Roy, Rupa Bajwa, and R.K. Narayan
By The Week US Published