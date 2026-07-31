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What’s inside The Week?
Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
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A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
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Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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What has caused Spain's migrant crisis to flare up?
Tempers are running hot among EU members as thousands of migrants forced their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
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Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 July
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
By The Week UK Published
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The perfect length of time to sleep
The Explainer The perfect length of time to sleep
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published