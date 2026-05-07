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How the ‘annoyance economy’ is costing you
the explainer Spam calls, customer service chatbots and uncancelable subscriptions
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
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The White House projects billions in drug pricing deals. Democrats are skeptical.
Talking Point The Trump administration claims its deals could save over $500 billion
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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May’s books include an American immigration tale, a race scholar’s memoir and a psychedelic novel
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Abundance’ by Hafeez Lakhani, ‘Backtalker: An American Memoir’ by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw and ‘Electric Shamans at the Festival of the Sun’ by Mónica Ojeda
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published