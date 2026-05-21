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Your first 6 weeks are completely free (worth £23.94)
Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
Access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app before it hits the newsstand
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Your first 6 weeks are completely free (worth £29.94)
Printed magazine delivered weekly
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Discover our daily digital editions
Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
Morning Report
A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
Evening Review
Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.
*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you're not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months.
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Brain-eating amoeba found in popular recreational areas
Under the radar Its range could spread because of climate change
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
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Music reviews: Isaiah Rashad and Aldous Harding
Feature ‘It’s Been Awful’ and ‘Train on the Island’
By The Week US Published
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Slavoj Zizek’s 6 favorite books that shaped his thinking
Feature The philosopher recommends apocalyptic works by J.G. Ballard, Kim Stanley Robinson, and Emily St. John Mandel
By The Week US Published