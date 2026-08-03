All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Dig in at these 10 delectable hotel breakfasts
The Week Recommends Order up!
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
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Could the Iran, Ukraine wars converge?
Today’s Big Question Regional wars may merge into something bigger
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
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The White House: Trump’s extreme makeover
Feature Gold, gold everywhere
By The Week US Published