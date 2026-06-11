Get 10 weeks for £10 - Start your trial today

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What’s inside The Week?
Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
Save time by reading only the best articles selected from 200 trusted publications.
Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.
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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
Morning Report
A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
Evening Review
Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.
Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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Civil war in the UK: online fantasy or emerging reality?
Today’s Big Question The Belfast riots are only the latest anti-migrant protest fuelled by social media – and the violence could escalate
By Will Barker, The Week UK Published
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Why Madonna’s star-studded Confessions II film is making a splash
In the Spotlight Queen of Pop marks her new album with raunchy celebrity bathroom rave in ‘vagina laser video’
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
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The cost of petrol vs. electric cars as fuel prices soar
The Explainer Higher oil prices have made running an electric vehicle cheaper than a petrol car but there are other costs to consider
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published