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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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The hidden dangers of GYO mushroom kits
Under the radar Popularity of growing your own food could be helping an invasive species take root in UK woodlands
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
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How do Democrats solve a problem like Jensen Huang?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION The compromised CEO’s return to Nvidia presents new challenges — and opportunities — for a party about to assume the majority
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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Can the US conquer measles — again?
Talking Points Falling vaccination rates lead to a surge in viral disease
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published