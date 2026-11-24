The United States was once victorious over measles. No more. The illness has surged back into American life due largely to falling vaccination rates, resulting in deaths and sickness that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. America has now lost its official measles-elimination status, but leaders are vowing to suppress the virus once again.

Picking up the pieces

The loss of elimination status is “hardly surprising,” said Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post . The “vaccine-preventable disease” has been spreading in the United States for “more than a year.” One cause for hope: Canada lost its elimination status last year, but “redoubled its efforts” to stop the virus and now has “passed 60 days without a new case.” The U.S. must do the same or face “more deaths, greater economic costs and a setback to U.S. leadership in global health.”

Stopping the measles again “will be harder than it was the first time around,” said The Economist . The fight will be complicated by America’s “muddled health policy” led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , and a CDC that has lost 30% of staff in the last two years. “Everybody is trying to pick up the pieces,” said Jeanne Marrazzo of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to the outlet.

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‘Moral and medical tragedy’

Kennedy and the Make America Healthy Again movement could “help stop measles” by reaching out to vaccine-hesitant Americans, said Brinda Adhikari at STAT News . Kennedy is an unlikely ambassador, given his own vaccine skepticism. But he may be “best positioned” to persuade other doubters. Indeed, he is already trying. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is the “most effective way to prevent measles,” said Kennedy last week on X . “We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust.”

The return of measles is a “moral and medical tragedy,” said Dr. Perri Klass at The New York Times . The worry now is that the resurgent disease could be a “harbinger of other dangers if vaccination rates continue to drop.”