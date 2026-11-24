What do golden oyster mushrooms, grey squirrels and Japanese knotweed have in common? They’ve all been placed on the list of interlopers that are considered a significant threat to the UK’s biodiversity.

Native to east Asia, the edible mushroom has recently established itself in the wild in at least two UK forests, prompting the UK government to classify it as a high-risk invasive species. Experts are pointing the finger of blame at grow-your-own kits.

‘Ecologically aggressive’

“Prized for its flavour and striking appearance”, the mushroom has become a popular feature in the home-growing kits that are “sold widely to hobbyists”, said Myco Stories, a platform for fungi-based biotechnology firms. “That popularity appears to be at the root of the problem.”

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In the US, it has already spread through 25 states, “a rapid expansion attributed to small-scale growers and enthusiasts releasing the fungus, intentionally or otherwise, into the wild”.

The golden oyster mushroom “appears to outcompete native fungal species”, in effect “crowding them out and reshaping the decomposer communities that underpin forest health”.

Studies have found that it can as much as halve the beneficial wood-inhabiting native fungi, which “play critical roles in breaking down organic matter and forming symbiotic relationships with trees”. If these are displaced, there could be “cascading effects” on woodland ecosystems that are “difficult to reverse”.

The strains now circulating through the home-growing market may be “more ecologically aggressive” than naturally occurring fungi, which is “prompting particular alarm”.

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‘Accidental introductions’

The golden oyster mushroom also has “wind-dispersed spores that can travel thousands of miles, making it impossible to stop its spread”, said The Guardian.

Each kit that is sold “gives the golden oyster a chance to establish in nature and spread from there”, said Aishwarya Veerabahu, a mycologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is among the experts and organisations from around the world, including the Royal Horticultural Society and Natural England, who are urging people not to buy the kits for Christmas.

Climate models are now being deployed to predict how far and fast the species could spread across the UK and Europe, as mycologists call for urgent containment measures. But a “broader question” is how to weigh the conservation of fungal biodiversity against the “growing commercial and hobbyist demand for edible species”, said Myco Stories.

As that market “expands”, the risk of “accidental introductions” is likely to grow without “clearer guidance on safe cultivation and disposal practices”.