The Explainer

Cop31: a bleak outlook?

Annual climate conference comes as cost of living concerns have pushed the environment down the agenda in much of the world

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world leaders gather for a photo at Cop31 in Turkey
Leaders pose for the traditional group photograph as Cop31 got underway in Antalya
(Image credit: Burak Kara / Getty Images)

The annual two-week UN climate conference got under way in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday. Progress is likely to be difficult.

Remind me, how do the Cops work?

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