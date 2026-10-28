How extreme weather survivors are working for a better future

‘Emotion’ and ‘humanity’ are turning tears into power

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Lowering storm
Extreme Weather Survivors campaigns on issues such as federal aid, debris clean-up and insurance reform
(Image credit: Jeffrey Phelps / Getty Images)

Some survivors of extreme weather events are channelling their experience and “starting to organise into a political force”, said The Guardian.

With apocalyptic floods, wildfires and other events becoming more common, that force is growing and transforming devastation and heartache into action.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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