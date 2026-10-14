Can a Democrat win the Texas governor’s race?

Gina Hinojosa is a potent challenger to incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Democratic candidate for Texas governor Gina Hinojosa speaks during Democratic state Rep. James Talarico&#039;s New American Dream Tour in Killeen, Texas, on Friday, August 14, 2026.
Gina Hinojosa is running a populist campaign
(Image credit: Joel Angel Juarez / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

James Talarico is not the only Democrat with a shot at winning an election in Texas. Polls show challenger Gina Hinojosa, spurred on by Latino voters and the data center backlash, is running neck and neck with longtime GOP incumbent Greg Abbott in the governor’s race.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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