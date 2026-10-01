Are Trump Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?

Democrats are looking for an ‘effective accountability measure’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Pete Hegseth and crosshairs
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is seen as vulnerable to an impeachment push
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was impeached twice during his first term. As the midterm elections inch closer, there is impeachment talk in the air again, but this time with a twist. Democrats are now talking about impeaching members of Trump’s Cabinet, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could be first on the list.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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