Polls show deepening midterm woes for GOP

Momentum is shifting toward the Democrats

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Democratic Senate Seat At Risk In New Hampshire As Sununu Gains Voters cast their ballots at a polling location inside David R. Cawley Middle School during a primary election in Hooksett, New Hampshire
Signs suggest a tough November ahead for Republicans.
(Image credit: Mel Musto / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

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