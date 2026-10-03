Diesel price hikes: a ‘missile’ heading for Trump voters

A proposed export ban could drive down prices in the short term, but at the risk of damaging long-term production

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truck in the US trying to fill up with diesel
Prices hit a record high of $6.52 a gallon in the US last week, up from an average of $3.63 at the start of 2025
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

What was the key factor that propelled Donald Trump back into the White House for a second term? If you’d asked him that a couple of years ago, said Virginia Heffernan in The New Republic, his answer would almost certainly have been the cost of living.

“The beautiful but simple word ‘groceries’,” he once rhapsodised. “I won on that word.” Well, we now know the word on which he’ll likely lose: diesel.

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