Is the UK on the verge of a diesel crisis?

Record high prices underline Britain’s reliance on global suppliers to power ‘engine’ of economy

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Illustration of a rising line graph bursting through an oil barrel
Around 10 million cars, a quarter of trains, 70% of buses and ‘almost 99% of HGVs’ run on diesel
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Diesel is almost £2 per litre in the UK, the highest price ever. The latest average cost – 199.18p – has edged past the 199.09p of June 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said the RAC.

This is “uncharted territory”, an expert told City A.M. Donald Trump has already sent markets into a “frenzy” by threatening to ban diesel exports from the US, said the same paper. Weakened infrastructure for refining diesel and lower reserves than European counterparts mean the UK could be uniquely “exposed” to any further “ripple effects”, including more price rises.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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