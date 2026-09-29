What does Labour’s ‘hope’ agenda mean for the Budget?

Chancellor’s conference speech outlined Labour’s vision for growth but what was ‘left unsaid’ is ‘far more important’

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Photo collage of John Healy overlaid with the word &quot;hope&quot;
Compared to the Blair and Brown era, the money ‘is simply not there’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Shutterstock)

The word “hope” featured 21 times in Chancellor John Healey’s speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said Tom Peck in The Times. “Hope Again” was on the stage backdrop (twice), on a lectern, and hanging from the ceiling in “7ft-high letters”. Hope was certainly “in the air” but maybe it was mainly Labour MPs “hoping, specifically, that they will not all be out of a job again in a couple of years’ time”.

During his hour-long speech, Healey recommitted the government to the fiscal rules set out in 2024, and then promised “a new age of industrialisation”, and more jobs for young people. But, with the Budget less than a month away, he gave few indications of when, and how, these promises will be realised.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.