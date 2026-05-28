Tony Blair’s ‘dramatic’ intervention: helpful or harmful?

Both Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham have accused Blair of failing to focus on inequality

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A file photo of Labour leader Keir Starmer and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
Keir Starmer and Tony Blair at St James’s Palace in 2022
(Image credit: Kirsty O’Connor / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Tony Blair has made “his most dramatic intervention yet”, said The Independent. In a 5,700-word analysis of Labour’s woes, the former prime minister decried the lack of a “coherent plan for the country in a fast-changing world”. Instead of changing leader, he argued, the party should “start with a policy debate” – from tax to net zero – to reoccupy the centre ground and revive the economy.

Many ‘will likely agree’

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