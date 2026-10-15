Pollsters predict a blue wave in the midterms. Can Democrats trust them?

Party faithful fear polls are missing GOP voters

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of a massive blue ocean wave sweeping over the Capitol Dome
Are Democrats about to have a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Democrats don’t know whether to trust the numbers or their guts. Polls suggest a blue wave is coming in the November midterms. But the party faithful are not so sure, fearful of a GOP October surprise — or maybe just a math error — that could upend their hopes.

Not a ‘sure thing’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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