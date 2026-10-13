The GOP’s young-men blues: how this demographic could thwart the midterms

A key MAGA voting bloc has gone conspicuously quiet

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of a young, male MAGA voter inlaid with text from a Cygnal poll
Republicans are starting to worry as one of 2024’s biggest electoral forces seems disinterested in a repeat performance
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

For the past decade, the Republican Party under President Donald Trump has been overtly dedicated to accentuating traditional gender roles. This administration has gone out of its way to celebrate “masculine” virtues including high testosterone levels, strenuous physical fitness regimens and a dedication to male-focused video gaming. In 2024, that strategy seemed to work, with young men helping to propel Trump back into political power. But now, as Republicans stare down a daunting final leg of the 2026 midterm race, polling shows this once-reliable MAGA voting bloc may be decidedly less reliable.

‘Evaporated’ gains and ‘instant ramifications’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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