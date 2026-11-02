What to expect in tomorrow’s midterm elections

Polls point to a good night for Democrats, even as pundits debate polls’ overall accuracy

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Voters fill out their ballots at a polling location inside Wayne County Community College - Northwest Campus on the final day of early voting for the midterm election in Detroit, Michigan, US
Where things stand with just hours to go before polls close
(Image credit: Emily Elconin / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

After months of fiercely fought campaigns across the country, the 2026 midterms are finally here. Have Democrats convinced voters to send them to Washington as a bulwark against Donald Trump’s MAGA government? While early election data shows Democrats in a strong position to capture one, if not both, chambers of Congress, nothing is set in stone until polls close tomorrow night.

‘Huge chance’ but ‘still not 100%’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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