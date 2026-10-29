Democrats look to rise again in the South

Republicans playing defense in South Carolina and Mississippi

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Illustration of two arms, one wearing blue and one wearing red, putting their votes into a ballot box decorated with the American flag. Map of USA in the background.
Democrats believe they can ‘break the GOP’s stranglehold’ on the South
(Image credit: OLENA CHURILOVA / Getty Images)

Republicans have dominated Southern politics for more than a generation, but that supremacy is being challenged in this year’s midterms. Democratic candidates are making an unexpectedly strong push for Senate seats in places like South Carolina and Mississippi.

Driven by a ‘backlash’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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