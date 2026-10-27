Will business leaders face a backlash after the midterms?

Democrats could investigate corporations close to the president

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a giant hand lifting the dome off the White House, revealing a stash of money.
Corporate investigations could be Democrats’ ‘secret weapon’ to scrutinize President Trump
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Corporate leaders embraced President Donald Trump when he returned last year to the White House. Some were looking to avoid a crackdown, others to curry favor with the administration. Now they are increasingly worried about consequences if Democrats take back control of Congress in November.

‘Holding Trump accountable’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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