Will the farm crisis deliver the midterms to Democrats?

Tariffs, war take toll on farm finances

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Workers burn Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) ground on a farm on May 06, 2026 near Humboldt, Iowa.
President Donald Trump won 69% of rural voters. Now they’re angry.
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

It is a bad year for U.S. farmers. President Donald Trump’s trade wars were already taking a toll, but the Iran war compounded problems by raising fuel and fertilizer costs. Rural regions reliably vote Republican, but Democrats hope for a midterm backlash.

‘Farmers voted for this’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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